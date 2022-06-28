Gun-wielding Peaky Blinders-dressed robbers attack Dutch art fair

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
A Maastricht art fair has been targeted by four robbers who used a sledgehammer to smash a display case. Bystanders say that one of the men also had a gun.

Yes, that seems very serious — but did we mention the robbers were dressed as characters from Peaky Blinders?

We have to admit, Cillian Murphy looks better in the outfit than these guys.

Check out the video below:

The robbery happened around noon today in a corner of the fair that had old masters. However, traders say that the robbers were unsuccessful. Two of the men were arrested.

Despite this, police haven’t confirmed that fact. In the above video, a robber is seen picking up an item from the ground and putting it in his bag.

It’s also clear that one older gentleman got more than he bargained for during his leisurely visit to the fair.

Sam isn't great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can't jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

