Riots rip through Dutch cities for three nights straight

Several Dutch cities have seen anger and violence from rioters riled up by the current coronavirus measures, including the latest ban on NYE fireworks.

The situation in those cities was described as “restless” for the third night in a row according to the NOS. Major destruction was caused, resulting in an emergency order to be placed in many cities — which gives the police more flexibility to take immediate action.

Rotterdam

The most intense action happened in Rotterdam last Friday. So far, 49 arrests have been made so far, and these suspects are being held in police custody on the basis of open violence, vandalism, and hindering or attacking aid workers.

Max Daniel of the National Police says that they’re shocked by the number of minors among the rioters arrested in Rotterdam from all over the country — half of those detained yesterday are reported to be underaged.

Police and protestors clashed

The clashes between rioters and police resulted in a large number of police officers suffering from minor injuries and hearing damage due to attacks with stones and fireworks.

Further, the total number of people suffering from gunshot wounds by police bullets is four according to RTL Nieuws.

There are currently 20 detectives deployed in a Large-Scale Investigation Team (TGO) crackdown to arrest as many rioters as quickly as possible.

Witnesses of the rampage and people of Rotterdam took down to Twitter to react in anger and disappointment over the violence witnessed by the city.

Hulpdiensten aanvallen, de stad molesteren. Een klap in het gezicht van iedereen die dag in dag uit keihard werkt om het beste voor Rotterdam en Rotterdammers te bewerkstelligen. Ambtenaren, hulpdiensten, welzijnswerkers, you name it. Het rellend tuig moet zich kapot schamen — Kevin van Eikeren (@KvEikeren) November 19, 2021

Leeuwarden

The disturbance in Leeuwarden took another form. ⚽ Where the Eredivisie game between SC Cambuur and FC Utrecht had to be paused twice by the referee, with both teams remaining on standby, due to fireworks being thrown towards the field and intruders barging into the Cambuur stadium.

The ongoing football season has already gone through a number of riots and disturbances. Currently, the Minister of Justice and Security Ferd Grapperhaus is looking into solutions to combat these disruptions.

17’ | Supporters van AZ zijn het stadion binnen gedrongen. #aznec 0-1 pic.twitter.com/joNAB6D3db — NH Sport (@NHSport_) November 20, 2021

Groningen

The northern city sadly witnessed the use of heavy fireworks and arrests last night, all of which prompted Groningen city mayor Koen Schuiling to issue an emergency order for the city’s centre and its surroundings.

A police bus shelter was destroyed along with several shop windows in the centre. Additionally, bus operations were halted on and around Grote Markt for the remainder of the evening.

Enschede, Roosendaal, and Limburg

Enschede also had an emergency order in place as of 8:30 PM last night, but arrests were reported over incitement and public violence. A group of five young people was placed in custody after gathering in the city centre in response to a call on social media to riot.

In Limburg, after a night of heavy fireworks attacks, the police arrested five people over possession of narcotics, failure to show identification, and assault.

Things were not much calmer in Roosendaal yesterday. The police reported several incidents including arson in a primary school, the use of heavy fireworks, setting a car on fire.

15 people were arrested in Roosendaal and the Langdonk district was temporarily closed to prevent more people from joining rioters.

Feature Image: djumandji/Depositphotos (For illustrative purposes only)