Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
photo-of-man-testing-out-march-iii-exoskeleton-made-by-TU-delft-students
Image: TU Delft https://www.tudelft.nl/2018/tu-delft/exoskelet-van-studenten-tu-delft-wint-internationale-cybathlon

The most futuristic future is now a reality, with TU Delft students inventing a robotic exoskeleton that allows people with a spinal cord injury to walk again.

As part of the MARCH exoskeleton project, this exoskeleton is their eighth iteration, appropriately named MARCH VIII.

How does it work?

Previous versions of the suit relied on crutches to balance, but no more! The latest version can auto-balance, allowing the user the full use of their hands.

The user controls the futuristic exoskeleton through their brainwaves. Yep, the pilot wearing the suit can make it start and stop moving just by thinking about it!

READ MORE | TU Delft students unveil super efficient (and stylish) hydrogen-powered car

That’s right, pilots could walk while holding a cup of coffee and texting their coworkers, just like a busy New Yorker in a 2010s movie.

The suit also has new sensors, which results in a smoother, more natural and comfortable posture and gait. Part of what makes the walking more natural is the new sensors recognising how the suit makes contact with the ground.

Have you ever seen or used an exoskeleton like this? What did you think of it? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:TU Delft
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

