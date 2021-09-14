It’s official — Rotterdam’s mayor is the best in the world

NewsPolitics & Society
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Mayor-Ahmed-Aboutaleb-stands-against-Rotterdam-background
Image: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Burgemeester_Aboutaleb_EXPO_Champion_(48701924042).jpg/Wikimedia Commons /CC2.0 /https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of Rotterdam has just been named the best mayor in the world for 2021 by the London City Mayor’s Foundation.

The London City Mayors Foundation — an international think tank dedicated to local governance — has presented this award every two years since 2004. Ahmed Aboutaleb is the first Dutch winner of the prize. 🥳🏆

A commitment to all things good

Aboutaleb shares the World Mayor 2021 prize with Philippe Rio, mayor of the French city of Grigny, The NOS reports. Both winners will be presented with a sculpture in recognition of their achievements — gotta have something to put on the mantlepiece.

The jury explained that both mayors have “a strong conviction that peace, freedom, equal rights, and dignity are extremely important for social cohesion.”

One of the longest-serving (and best-loved) mayors in Europe

In January this year, Aboutaleb was sworn in for his third term as mayor of Rotterdam — making him one of the longest-serving (and best-loved) mayors in Europe.

In addition to displaying “exceptional leadership” during the coronavirus crisis (that rollercoaster), Aboutaleb was recognised by the London City Mayors Foundation for “leading Rotterdam with courage, patience, and modesty since 2009.”

He’s also very aware of pressing social and environmental issues, and that cities need to be more resilient in order to withstand natural disasters — in these crazy times it’s so reassuring to know there’s a safe set of hands.

Whilst his official job description is “mayor” or burgemeester (master of citizens), many Rotterdammers refer to Mayor Aboutaleb rather as burgervader (father of citizens), as throughout his time in office Ahmed Aboutaleb has acted as a father of a very large family.

How did Aboutaleb respond?

In his response, Aboutaleb said that he feels very honoured and “speechless… that the people of Rotterdam have nominated me for this.” He continued that he feels very appreciated by the inhabitants of this beautiful city where so many different people live together.” Awww! We don’t even live in Rotterdam but we love you Mayor Aboutaleb.

What are your thoughts on Mayor Aboutaleb being elected the best mayor in the world? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

Previous articleNew Dutch coronavirus measures to be announced tonight: here’s what we know so far
Next articleEconomists forecast steeper increase in Dutch house prices than expected
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: decreasing numbers are now allowing for new relaxations

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from September 7 to September 14. The number of hospitalisations and deaths have decreased even further compared to...

Completely out of line: Dutch town condemns youths who dressed up in Nazi clothing

Farah Al Mazouni -
On Saturday evening, disturbing images circulated on social media of a group of young people walking around in Nazi clothing in the entertainment centre...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X