New Dutch coronavirus measures to be announced tonight: here’s what we know so far

For the past few days, sources from within the Dutch cabinet have been leaking various measures that are set to be announced during tonight’s press conference.

And what can we gather from these whispers? Quite a lot. Let’s run through what’s going, what’s staying, and what’s new with coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.

Goodbye 1.5-metres

If you were enjoying that extra bit of personal space while standing in line for your takeout coffee over the past 1.5 years, we’ve got some bad news.

It has been confirmed that, as of September 25, you’re going to have to wave goodbye to social distancing. In relaxing this measure, the Dutch cabinet hopes to make way for fuller capacities at large scale events.

Fuller capacity at large scale events

Speaking of, football fans can rejoice. It has also been confirmed that football stadiums in the Netherlands will be returning to full capacity. According to the KNVB, the 1.5-metre rule was already being broken with the current 2/3 capacity — so why not go all-out?

However, those who do want to stand shoulder to shoulder and spectate live will have to submit a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test before being allowed entry.

Festivals, concerts and multi-day events possible under certain conditions

Grab your festival fits, according to sources in The Hague, the Netherlands will also welcome the return of festivals and multi-day events.

Sources tell the NOS that as of September 25, you can get your boogie on. Festivals and concerts will open with 75% capacity without fixed seating.

However, when it comes to multi-day events, the information is still a bit vague. While sources confirm that both indoor and outdoor multi-day events will be making a comeback, this will be under certain conditions.

One such condition is that attendees show a “corona pass” every 24 hours while in attendance — as for the rest, we will have to see at tonight’s press conference.

Work from home remains for now

While you may be able to bust a few moves, you’ll have to wait a while before demonstrating to your colleagues. For now, the cabinet is expected to announce that workplaces should continue to encourage working from home for the time being.

Sources even claim there will be a new slogan: “Working from home when possible, at work when necessary.”

Wear your mask when travelling

Another measure that will remain as a comforting constant is the requirement to wear face masks when travelling on public transport.

According to sources in The Hague, the cabinet doesn’t want to ease coronavirus measures completely in the Netherlands for now.

This is due to a large number of people remaining unvaccinated (two million.) The cabinet does not want to see Dutch hospitals become overwhelmed once again.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos