Ah, Ryanair, the budget airline we all know and love (or do we?). Well, this summer, you might not be able to get to your dream destination with the Irish airline, CEO of the company, Michael O’Leary, has warned.

Why not? Ryanair will likely have to cancel lots of flights this summer because the airline will receive fewer Boeing aircraft than promised. 🚫✈️

According to the NOS, the American aircraft manufacturer was meant to provide 57 new planes to Ryanair by the end of June, but due to manufacturing issues, it looks like they can’t keep this promise.

“We don’t really know how many aircraft we’ll get,” O’Leary said during a press conference, but “we’re pretty sure we will receive between 30 and 40. … We have little confidence that we will be delivered more than 45.”

Oh, and more expensive tickets

If Ryanair doesn’t get enough planes by the start of the summer season, they can only carry 200 million passengers over the coming fiscal year, compared to the previously predicted 205 million.

The result? They “might need to announce some schedule cuts, mostly on routes with high daily frequencies,” O’Leary said.

And natuurlijk (of course), this will affect travellers in more ways than one, as ticket prices could shoot up by up to 10%.

As O’Leary puts it: there will be a “higher fare environment across Europe” this summer — which would also affect the two biggest Dutch airports, Eindhoven and Schiphol, from which Ryanair operates.

