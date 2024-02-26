This budget airline might have to scrap hundreds of flights this summer (also from the Netherlands)

There's drama in plane-land 😳

NewsEconomy
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
ryanair-aircraft-standing-on-landing-strip-at-dutch-airport-after-cancelled-flight
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/ryanair-plane.html?filter=all&qview=26036627

Ah, Ryanair, the budget airline we all know and love (or do we?). Well, this summer, you might not be able to get to your dream destination with the Irish airline, CEO of the company, Michael O’Leary, has warned.

Why not? Ryanair will likely have to cancel lots of flights this summer because the airline will receive fewer Boeing aircraft than promised. 🚫✈️

According to the NOS, the American aircraft manufacturer was meant to provide 57 new planes to Ryanair by the end of June, but due to manufacturing issues, it looks like they can’t keep this promise.

“We don’t really know how many aircraft we’ll get,” O’Leary said during a press conference, but “we’re pretty sure we will receive between 30 and 40. … We have little confidence that we will be delivered more than 45.”

Oh, and more expensive tickets

If Ryanair doesn’t get enough planes by the start of the summer season, they can only carry 200 million passengers over the coming fiscal year, compared to the previously predicted 205 million.

The result? They “might need to announce some schedule cuts, mostly on routes with high daily frequencies,” O’Leary said.

And natuurlijk (of course), this will affect travellers in more ways than one, as ticket prices could shoot up by up to 10%.

As O’Leary puts it: there will be a “higher fare environment across Europe” this summer — which would also affect the two biggest Dutch airports, Eindhoven and Schiphol, from which Ryanair operates.

@ryanair respect it 😎 #ryanair ♬ original sound – Ryanair

Do you usually fly with Ryanair? Share your experience in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The ultimate list of Dutch Quirks
Next article
Dutch Quirk #132: Have a secret language when biking
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Forget camping in France: these destinations are increasingly popular when travelling from the NL this summer

The insurance company ANWB just surveyed nearly 2,000 Dutchies with a singular goal in mind: figure out their holiday plans. The...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #132: Have a secret language when biking

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Have you ever biked the streets of Amsterdam and watched as a cyclist stuck their left arm out into oncoming bicycle traffic? Or heard...

The ultimate list of Dutch Quirks

DutchReview Crew - 0
Have you ever noticed how Dutchies have weird modes of transport and really questionable snack choices? Us too! In fact, there are even more bizarre...

Dutch Quirk #44: Wear way, way, way too much orange

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
POV: you wake up on the morning of King's Day. You think you see an army of Oompa Loompas marching down the city streets....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.