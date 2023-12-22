Schiphol Airport announces thousands more flights in 2024

Brb, just packing our bags for summer 2024!

If you’re currently making your 2024 travel plans, we have a delicious slice of good news for you: there’ll now be even more flights available to book to and from Schiphol Airport. 🛫🏖️

That’s right! Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has just announced that it’s adding a whopping 13,000 more flights to its 2024 summer schedule, reports the NOS.

Great for holidaymakers, bad for those living near Schiphol

Although the airport is legally allowed to carry up to 500,000 flights, the previous Dutch cabinet had set a maximum limit of 460,000 flights due to noise pollution.

However, this limit was later scrapped after cracking under joint pressure from the European Union and the US — despite Schiphol only operating 433,000 flights this year.

Oh, and has the thought of Schiphol’s endless queues already struck dread in your soul?

You can rest easy knowing that the airport is currently looking into how they can reorganise their schedule to reduce the number of flights at peak times.

What do you think of the addition of more flights, despite noise pollution concerns? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

