A second man has been arrested for biting and abusing a police officer in Rotterdam in an incident on Tuesday evening. Another man was already arrested when the crime took place, NOS reports.

The incident took place when police approached a group of people who were not respecting social distancing rules on the Bellamystraat in Rotterdam-West. According to an Instagram post made by the police, they approached the group and were met with immediate resistance. Some members of the group were drunk, and one man refused to show his ID. Currently, police have the power to fine people who are not respecting the social distancing rules- keeping to a 1.5 metre distance from one another, not going out in groups of three or more.

Incident had “a significant impact” on officers

Things quickly descended into chaos at what should have been a routine procedure. Police officers were attacked by the group, kicked when they were on the ground, and one was bitten. They have since been given a tetanus shot and antibiotics for the bite wound. According to the police, this incident has had “a significant impact” on the police officers in question, which is especially understandable in the current situation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests

One man was already arrested at the scene of the crime on Tuesday evening, but the second one, who was arrested yesterday evening, fled the scene of the crime. The police have not ruled out more arrests, but it is unclear how many more people are wanted.

