When my husband and I were first presented with the opportunity to come live in The Hague, we did not really know what to expect. On one hand, we were super excited to have a new experience and, on the other, we felt full of uncertainty.

The date for moving came around, so we hopped in a plane from Madrid to Amsterdam with our one year old (in case you were wondering, it is super fun flying with a toddler!) and did not look back.

Actually, that is not entirely true; there was a whole lot of looking back… and forth, as well as overthinking absolutely everything about our life in the Netherlands. Here is a list of some of the things that caught us off guard: