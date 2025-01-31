Sorry guys, shrinkflation is very real in the Netherlands

Lina Leskovec
by Lina Leskovec
We all notice when the total on our shopping bill increases, but unfortunately, there’s another sneakier phenomenon that’s making our lives more expensive.

Manufacturers in the Netherlands continue to make packaging smaller but sell it for the same price, causing so-called shrinkflation.

An unpleasant trend

The Consumer’s Association in the Netherlands received 250 reports of shrinkflation last year.

Though this is less than in previous years, Consumer’s Association director Sandra Molenaar tells the AD that this isn’t exactly an encouraging trend.

Many brands have already reduced the size of their packaging before last year. Moreover, shrinkflation can be difficult to notice since manufacturers reduce the size in small steps.

Bullshit arguments

Manufacturers tend to put the blame on retailers, stating they are the ones who determine the price. Alternatively, they claim the reduced packaging has to do with improved quality.

Molenaar calls both arguments bullshit. “Just be honest and clear. Put on the packaging that there will be less in it from now on or keep the content the same and increase the price. Not nice, but fair.”

Have you noticed shrinkflation in your supermarket? Let us know your experience!

Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

