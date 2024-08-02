Snoop Dogg opens Amsterdam coffeeshop called S.W.E.D. for Smoke Weed Every Day (no joke)

The name is more than a suggestion ☘️

This feels a bit like an April Fool’s prank, but joy oh joy, it’s real: acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg is now the proud co-owner of an Amsterdam coffeeshop.

The name? Iconic. S.W.E.D. or, in pure Snoop Dogg acronym-goodness: Smoke Weed Every Day.

The coffeeshop was previously named Funky Munkey, but now is Snoop Dogg branded, including a large photo of the rapper smoking inside.

He joins his co-owner, Rachid Bahida, who is also in the coffeeshop business with Mike Tyson, reports Het Parool.

Multinational chain

Does it surprise you to hear there is not one, but two S.W.E.D. stores? Yep, it’s already gone international. Snoop Dogg opened a dispensary in Los Angeles two weeks ago.

The rapper is well-known for his love of the green stuff. An assistant was previously quoted as saying she had to roll up to 75 to 150 joints for Snoop every day.

What do you think of Snoop Dogg’s foray into the Dutch coffeeshop business? Tell us in the comments below!

