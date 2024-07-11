It’s all over for Oranje: England qualifies for the final with a late winner (and THAT penalty)

NL is coming home 😪

photo-of-five-dutch-football-fans-wearing-orange-looking-disappointed
Dreams = crushed. Hearts = broken. Bottles = thrown. Fans = arrested. It’s all kicking off after yesterday’s disappointing 1 – 2 loss to England in the Euros semi-final in Dortmund.

Despite impressive support throughout the tournament, plus Links Rechts going viral, things turned sour for Oranje fans after the defeat, NOS reports.

In Dortmund, 26 people were arrested by German police.

Following the match, fired-up English and Dutch fans were involved in confrontations where bottles and chairs were thrown, and five people were injured.

Penalty? More like pain-alty

While the 100,000 Oranje supporters in Dortmund certainly made their frustration heard, they weren’t alone.

The entire country (and the world, if you count any anti-England supporters out there) feels betrayed by some of yesterday’s refereeing decisions.

Things started well with a fast goal by Holland’s Xavi Simons after no less than six minutes of game-time. But then came England’s penalty. 👀

Many football fans are debating the legitimacy of the equaliser, with the foul that led to the penalty causing most of the controversy.

But let’s move away from penalties and towards positivity: this Dutch team have given their fans lots to celebrate and look forward to. 🧡

Despite England’s Ollie Watkins scoring the winner in injury time, two Oranje fans told NOS, “We can be proud of what we have achieved”.

What do you think about yesterday’s result? Let us know in the comments below.

