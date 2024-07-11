This Dutch city is building a swimming pool inside an old church (and it looks heavenly)

A divine dip 🏊‍♀️

NewsPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read

What do you do when you have a city with an empty church and no central swimming pools? The Dutch city of Heerlen had this exact problem — and the solution was simple:

You convert the church into a swimming pool.

That’s right, St. Francis of Assisi Church is over 100 years old, but now, the pews will be switched out for swimming lanes.

Construction is still underway, but a rendering of what the pool will look like is causing quite the splash.

Heerlen says ‘hallelujah’ to this solution

Once the diocese of Roermond decided to withdraw from the beautiful church building, the municipality saw an opportunity to fix one problem using another.

Heerlen was in desperate need of a pool that could be accessed easily, and this church was in need of a new purpose.

READ MORE | 14 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Heerlen’s alderman for city development, Jordy Clemens tells Volkskrant about the decision:

“Here, in a special and serene atmosphere, you can swim laps in a 25-metre pool. That way, we preserve a national monument — and people who live in the city centre will once again have a swimming pool within walking distance.”

The pastors are in — literally

And the diocese has no objection to their church being repurposed. In fact, according to Clemens, “The pastor has already promised that he will take the first dip.”

Of course, some X users are making jokes about baptisms en masse.

Translation: “An opportunity for baptist movements to host splashy baptisms”

While this is certainly innovative, Clemens tells Volkskrant that this is typical Heerlen behaviour.

“In Heerlen, we often choose to swim against the tide. To do things differently than you might expect. That is absolutely the case with the choice of this location.”

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #13: Be innovative (and not be shy about it) 

According to the municipality website, that pastor won’t be able to take the first dip until 2026, but we’ll be right after him!

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Previous article
It’s all over for Oranje: England qualifies for the final with a late winner (and THAT penalty)
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

It’s all over for Oranje: England qualifies for the final with a late winner (and THAT penalty)

Dreams = crushed. Hearts = broken. Bottles = thrown. Fans = arrested. It's all kicking off after yesterday's disappointing 1...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

It’s all over for Oranje: England qualifies for the final with a late winner (and THAT penalty)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Dreams = crushed. Hearts = broken. Bottles = thrown. Fans = arrested. It's all kicking off after yesterday's disappointing 1 - 2 loss to...

7 time-saving hacks for life in the Netherlands

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Life in the Netherlands can be hectic and fast-paced — and navigating the daily hustle can be time-consuming. So, how can you make the...

Video streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 4
Looking for video streaming services in the Netherlands? Got a burning desire to put your feet up, rest your overworked mind, and find out...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.