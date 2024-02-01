Dutch Quirk #54: Play Links Rechts, non-stop at anything patriotic

Let’s set the scene! You’re at your first Dutch Carnival in your costume, bopping along to some Dutch music (even though you don’t know the words) when all of a sudden, this song comes on: Links Rechts. 

Dutchies go wild, jumping from left to right in a line during the chorus, holding each other’s shoulders. 

You can’t help but laugh at how ridiculous it looks buuut also how fun, so you decide to join in, having your toes squished in the process with all the jumping and beer spilling all over your shoes.

What is it?

It’s a well-known Dutch song that came out in 2015 by the Dutch party act, Snollebollekes.

While the song wasn’t a hit at first, you can find it in the Dutch Single Top 100 during every Carnival

It’s a fun and social song that makes Dutchies grab their beers, grab their friends and start dancing and hollering the lyrics at the top of their lungs. 

Carnival officially runs from Sunday, February 19 to Tuesday, February 21 this year but some festivities may happen before or after those dates!

Why do they do it?

Carnival is a time when Dutchies can let loose, have fun by dressing up, go out with their friends, and simply enjoy drinking and dancing the night away with no stress and no worries. 🕺

READ MORE | Ready for the Dutch Carnival? Here are some fun facts and words to know! 

Links Recht is a rite of passage that is played every single year multiple times.

Got beer? Seeing Dutchies dance to this song when they’re drunk is a sight you don’t want to miss during Carnival. 

Why is it quirky? 

Links Rechts is anything but ordinary, just like true Dutchies. 😜

This song makes Dutchies come together and show their true love for their country.

If you ask any Dutch people if they know this song, most likely the answer is: ‘tuurlijk

Should you join in? 

Want to be truly integrated into Dutch culture? Singing and dancing to this song will make that happen. 

So, grab yourself a beer (or more), wear your most silly costume, and leave your troubles behind during Carnival this year.

Soon, this song will be stuck in your head for days (we guarantee it). 

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

