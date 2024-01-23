Looking forward to the sunny weather later this week? So are we! There’s just one problem: we have to get through Storm Jocelyn first.

We were rejoicing this morning at the news that sunshine is on its way to the Netherlands, but it turns out something else is as well — a code yellow storm.

Yep, we’re not in the clear yet. The KNMI is warning of strong winds that will hit the Netherlands tonight and last until Wednesday morning.

Rain and intense winds

Weeronline, also speaks of an intense downpour across the country, during which winds will be VERY strong. 🙃

Jocelyn is in aantocht en gaat zorgen voor wat regen maar vooral voor veel wind en windstoten. Maar net als na Isha komt de zon ook weer snel tevoorschijn. De storingen lijken de komende periode vooral in de nachten over te trekken. Bekijk de weervideo https://t.co/fZl7bhtgW3 pic.twitter.com/66ZOhgsILD — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) January 23, 2024

How strong? Jocelyn is predicted to bring wind force 9 winds on average, meaning tonight is not the night to step outside for a leisurely wellness stroll.

Coastal regions can expect gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, and those of us living inland won’t be much safer, with winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour forecast.

While it may look all doom and gloom tonight, once Jocelyn has swept through the country, we can rejoice and enjoy a spot of spring-like weather.

Nearly there guys — just stay safe tonight. 🥲

