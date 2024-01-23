Yet ANOTHER storm is on the way to the Netherlands

Here comes Jocelyn 🌪️

NewsWeather
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
Grey-stormy-clouds-brewing-across-Dutch-beach
Image: [email protected]/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/383352437/stock-photo-thunder-storm-sky-rain-clouds.html

Looking forward to the sunny weather later this week? So are we! There’s just one problem: we have to get through Storm Jocelyn first.

We were rejoicing this morning at the news that sunshine is on its way to the Netherlands, but it turns out something else is as well — a code yellow storm.

Yep, we’re not in the clear yet. The KNMI is warning of strong winds that will hit the Netherlands tonight and last until Wednesday morning.

Rain and intense winds

Weeronline, also speaks of an intense downpour across the country, during which winds will be VERY strong. 🙃

How strong? Jocelyn is predicted to bring wind force 9 winds on average, meaning tonight is not the night to step outside for a leisurely wellness stroll.

Coastal regions can expect gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, and those of us living inland won’t be much safer, with winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour forecast.

While it may look all doom and gloom tonight, once Jocelyn has swept through the country, we can rejoice and enjoy a spot of spring-like weather.

Nearly there guys — just stay safe tonight. 🥲

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Architecture in Rotterdam: 11 buildings that prove Rotterdam is the best
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Doei, winter! Sunshine and ‘spring-like’ weather coming to NL this week

After snow, freezing temperatures, a storm warning, and strong winds, sunny spring-like weather in the Netherlands is now on the...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Architecture in Rotterdam: 11 buildings that prove Rotterdam is the best

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 8
The Netherlands has two kinds of architecture — the classic canal houses that you’ll see in every Dutch city and then the impressive, too-mind-blowing-to-be-real...

Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands January 2024

DutchReview Crew - 1
Dutch savings accounts have increased their interest rates in recent years, but to get the best interest rate for your savings you need to...

Sex education in the Netherlands: what the Dutch are getting right

Laurel Avery - 24
Like with most things, the Dutch have adopted a direct, no-nonsense way around sex education in the Netherlands. Of course, that's very different from sex...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.