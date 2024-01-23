Doei, winter! Sunshine and ‘spring-like’ weather coming to NL this week

That'll add a spring to our steps! ☀️

NewsWeather
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
sunny-crisp-winter-weather-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/amsterdam-in-winter.html?filter=all&qview=339671944

After snow, freezing temperatures, a storm warning, and strong winds, sunny spring-like weather in the Netherlands is now on the cards.

While everyone was busy skating on canals, building snowmen, and bracing for Storm Isha, the Dutch weather had something nice up its sleeve.

While it will continue to be windy, especially around coastal regions, we will see a good amount of sun throughout the week, writes Buienrader.

A calm week for the weather

Lucky for us, this week will remain mostly sunny, with only the occasional cloud field floating by.

You can also ditch the umbrella, as there will only be a slight chance of rain across the country in the evenings.

Temperatures will also slowly rise from a maximum of 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday up to 10 degrees on Saturday — perfect weather for taking a walk and enjoying the shining sun!

Are you looking forward to the spring-like weather in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Raw chicken alert! Supermarkets are pulling this Dutch lunch item from shelves
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Raw chicken alert! Supermarkets are pulling this Dutch lunch item from shelves

Planning on enjoying a nice store-bought lunch today? Join the club, just make sure it's not this one particular meal....
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Raw chicken alert! Supermarkets are pulling this Dutch lunch item from shelves

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Planning on enjoying a nice store-bought lunch today? Join the club, just make sure it's not this one particular meal. While many of...

Gezellig: an essential Dutch concept

Vlad Moca-Grama - 5
During your time in the Netherlands, you've probably heard the word gezellig being used. Dutchies are very loud and proud of this concept —...

Dutch directness: 5 questions you’ll get in the Netherlands (and how to answer them)

Vanessa Hope van Engelen - 43
There are questions that every foreigner will be asked by locals in the Netherlands, and in true Dutch style, they'll be pretty direct about...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.