After snow, freezing temperatures, a storm warning, and strong winds, sunny spring-like weather in the Netherlands is now on the cards.

While everyone was busy skating on canals, building snowmen, and bracing for Storm Isha, the Dutch weather had something nice up its sleeve.

While it will continue to be windy, especially around coastal regions, we will see a good amount of sun throughout the week, writes Buienrader.

Na storm Isha komt… zonneschijn!!! Alleen in het oosten en zuidoosten zijn er nog wat wolkenvelden en valt er wat regen.



A calm week for the weather

Lucky for us, this week will remain mostly sunny, with only the occasional cloud field floating by.

You can also ditch the umbrella, as there will only be a slight chance of rain across the country in the evenings.

Temperatures will also slowly rise from a maximum of 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday up to 10 degrees on Saturday — perfect weather for taking a walk and enjoying the shining sun!

