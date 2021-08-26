Over 50,000 students might not be able to find housing from 2024

We all know that the Netherlands is struggling with a housing shortage. But one group of people that’s suffering from this — and will continue to suffer in the future — is often not talked about: students.

Last year in autumn, there was a shortage of housing for 22,000 students. In the academic year 2024-2025, this number is expected to more than double, reports Trouw.

It gets even worse. The Netherlands is planning to build 18,000 new student residences up to the year 2024. However, “only if they are actually built can the shortage be limited to 50,000 even in the quietest time of the year,” says the director of student housing knowledge centre Kences, Jolan de Bie. That doesn’t sound very reassuring now, does it?

More students trying to find housing this year

The number of students looking for housing this academic year will already sharply increase, according to Kences’ expectations.

Why? In addition to first-years, there are also all the second-years and students from abroad who spent the past year stuck behind their computer screens — and who are now keen to finally live the student lives of their dreams. 💃

Growing student numbers

The number of new students, however, will only go up. According to figures released by the Dutch Ministry of Education, the Netherlands will see 103,000 more students at colleges and universities in the year 2024-2025 than previously expected.

Students from outside the Netherlands significantly contribute to these numbers. Especially those from within the EU are expected to choose the Netherlands for their studies more often than before — and we have Brexit to thank for that. 🙃

What do foreign students make out of this?

As you might have already guessed, students from abroad are likely to lose out the most on the growing student housing shortage.

This is not only because they’re not able to travel back and forth between their parents’ home and their university until they find a room, but also because — let’s be honest — the Dutch housing market is a total nightmare for international students.

For every room suitable for an international, there are at least 100 other rooms that want “Dutch speaking only” and “no internationals” — or at least that’s what it feels like when you search for a room as an international student, anyway.

This is why some Dutch universities are going as far as to advise foreign students without housing to look for a study elsewhere — yep, you may need to choose your university based solely on whether you’ll have a roof over your head. ☔️

Feature Image: joyfull/Depositphotos