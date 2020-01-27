There is a huge housing crisis in the Netherlands. In the major cities, finding a place to live is expensive and difficult. But, particularly for people who want to buy their first homes, the market has become a nightmare over the last five years. A combination of regulations, population growth, and economics has left the Netherlands with way less housing than it needs.

The Dutch housing crisis: is it a big deal?

The impacts of this problem are numerous, and serious. Firstly, the most obvious: rising house prices. This means that it becomes more difficult for first-time buyers to enter the market- and if they do manage to buy a home, they risk negative equity if housing prices drop again.

The housing shortage also impacts social housing: while working-class families tend to be taken care of, single individuals have a hard time getting housed. Furthermore, homelessness is on the rise in the Netherlands, particularly among young people.

While the problem is nationwide, the major Randstad cities are particularly under pressure, with Amsterdam, of course, leading the way. Utrecht, The Hague, Rotterdam and Groningen are also struggling to house their inhabitants affordably.

Housing shortage in the Netherlands: the nitrogen crisis & a lack of building permits

Ah, our favourite topic, the stikstofcrisis, or nitrogen crisis. But what does the housing crisis have to do with the nitrogen crisis? Well, the Netherlands has been struggling with too many nitrates for years now, but in 2019 it all came to a head. Farmers and their tractors were out on the streets, but so were construction workers, at least a couple of times.

The reason behind the construction workers’ protests were new nitrogen regulations- the PFAS standard- imposed by the government to deal with the untenably high levels being emitted. The problem with these regulations, though, was that they made building slow to a standstill: not a good thing when the country desperately needs new houses.

Following the protests, these regulations were rolled back in December. However, it still takes two years from the granting of a permit to a house being ready to live in, so we are likely to be dealing with the effects of these regulations into 2021.

Housing shortage in the Netherlands: lack of free space

The Netherlands is small, I think we can all agree on this. It also makes very economical use of its land, being the second biggest exporter of produce in the world, just after the US. Agricultural space takes up 53 percent of the Netherlands. Add in the occasional nature reserve (also under threat because of the nitrogen crisis, by the way) and you’re not left with very much space at all.

That means that building permits are naturally hard to come by. It is vital to protect nature reserves, even as the housing crisis takes hold. Not only do they provide sanctuary for wildlife that has otherwise been evicted from this highly urbanised country, but they also provide value to people as places to relax and exercise. There’s no point in building new houses in a country that isn’t liveable otherwise.

Who is behind the Dutch housing crisis? Partly investors

The Netherlands has failed to deal with property investors. A study commissioned by the ministry, and carried out by the Land Registry and the University of Amsterdam, showed that in areas where investors were buying more than 20 per cent of the properties that came on the market, they were able to manipulate the market so that they paid less per property than first time buyers or ordinary people moving house.

These areas include what you would expect: Amsterdam, Groningen, The Hague, Utrecht, Rotterdam and Eindhoven. But, the Cabinet announced that it would not be taking any measures to deal with this back in October.

Another culprit of the Dutch housing crisis: Airbnbs and tourism

In many cities across the world, the rising popularity of Airbnb has caused housing shortages where there were none before, and worsened already existing shortages. The easy money available from tourists persuaded many to convert properties into Airbnbs: but that left the locals short on places to, well, live.

In the Netherlands, and particularly in Amsterdam, which suffers from over-tourism as a rule, Airbnbs have created a real problem for local people in search of a place to live. So far, the Dutch government has only proposed a “registration requirement” for homeowners who want to rent their houses out to tourists. The four largest cities of the country, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht, were all unhappy with the unambitious nature of this law.

Housing crisis in the Netherlands: the shortage of construction workers

There is also a shortage of construction workers in the Netherlands and, let’s face it, you can’t really build houses without them. Research by ABN AMRO showed that the shortage of construction workers was even making construction companies say no to projects that they otherwise would happily have taken on. The bank’s study showed that about one-fifth of contraction companies have needed to refuse an order as a result of staff shortages. Even if firms don’t have to do this, their building speed slows: and the Netherlands needs houses fast.

Tighter lending regulations don’t make the Dutch housing shortage any better

There are also some tighter lending regulations at play. These don’t necessarily mean that fewer houses are built, but what they do mean is that unless the housing crisis is resolved by building new houses, potential buyers are in a much worse position.

Dutch banks are only allowed to lend buyers the value of the house they buy as a mortgage, which is sensible. The problem with that, though, is the extra costs that are incurred when you buy a house. For first-time buyers on a middle-sized income between 30,000 and 40,000 euros per year, those are big costs to incur. That means that people in this income bracket need to save for a long time before buying a house, so they’re left renting for longer than is ideal.

The population is increasing, which means the Dutch housing shortage is getting worse

The population in the Netherlands is increasing, so more housing is necessary. There are two reasons for this: natural population growth (though in the Netherlands, this is fairly low) and immigration.

The Netherlands has become home to lots of international students and expats over the past decade. Both tend to congregate around the Randstad, but even in Tilburg and Wageningen, both decidedly not in the Randstad, students have needed to camp out because the housing shortage was so bad in these cities.

So how do we deal with the housing shortage in the Netherlands? 8 possibilities