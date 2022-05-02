Today is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?

Growing a little tired of the overcast weather? Then you’ll love this report!

The sun is finally breaking through the clouds and today is supposed to be the most beautiful day of the week with plenty of sunshine, reports Weerplaza. ☀

While the north of the country may still see some clouds, the rest can enjoy clear skies with temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees.

What about after Monday?

We already said Monday would be the nicest day of the week. Does this mean the rest won’t be as good?

Well, yes and no. On Tuesday, the wind will pick up speed again and it might get a little colder.

However, it will remain dry and the sun will occasionally break through the clouds — and those are the moments we desperately hang on to. 🙏

Liberation Day weather

As for Liberation Day, we know a winter jacket won’t be needed. Temperatures are expected to reach between 15 and 18 degrees (and possibly even twenties in the southeast of the lowlands).

Meteorologists are expecting the sun to struggle to liberate itself from the clouds however the weather is likely to be overcast and there’s even a chance of rain (but we hope not).

Twenty degrees in the second half of May

What’s more important though, is what happens after Liberation Day. According to Weerplaza, things will most likely start changing for the better again — and we can look forward to warmer weather. 😎

After May 10, average temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees will be the norm and we may even experience temps higher than 20 degrees on warm afternoons. Biertje on a terrace every single day, anyone? 🙆‍♀️

Will you be making the most of the beautiful weather? Let us know in the comments!