Today is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?

NewsWeather
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
sun-rising-above-a-dutch-windmill
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/31419541/stock-photo-dutch-windmill-reflected-in-river.html

Growing a little tired of the overcast weather? Then you’ll love this report!

The sun is finally breaking through the clouds and today is supposed to be the most beautiful day of the week with plenty of sunshine, reports Weerplaza. ☀

While the north of the country may still see some clouds, the rest can enjoy clear skies with temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees.

What about after Monday?

We already said Monday would be the nicest day of the week. Does this mean the rest won’t be as good?

Well, yes and no. On Tuesday, the wind will pick up speed again and it might get a little colder.

However, it will remain dry and the sun will occasionally break through the clouds — and those are the moments we desperately hang on to. 🙏

Liberation Day weather

As for Liberation Day, we know a winter jacket won’t be needed. Temperatures are expected to reach between 15 and 18 degrees (and possibly even twenties in the southeast of the lowlands).

Meteorologists are expecting the sun to struggle to liberate itself from the clouds however the weather is likely to be overcast and there’s even a chance of rain (but we hope not).

Twenty degrees in the second half of May

What’s more important though, is what happens after Liberation Day. According to Weerplaza, things will most likely start changing for the better again — and we can look forward to warmer weather. 😎

After May 10, average temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees will be the norm and we may even experience temps higher than 20 degrees on warm afternoons. Biertje on a terrace every single day, anyone? 🙆‍♀️

Will you be making the most of the beautiful weather? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article4,300 Ukrainian refugees have found work in the Netherlands so far
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

4,300 Ukrainian refugees have found work in the Netherlands so far

Throughout April, Dutch employers were asked to report if they employed Ukrainian refugees to the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (UWV)....
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

4,300 Ukrainian refugees have found work in the Netherlands so far

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Throughout April, Dutch employers were asked to report if they employed Ukrainian refugees to the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). During the first week,...

Driver (4) in Utrecht hits parked vehicles with mother’s car

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Baby driver alert! In Utrecht, an 'entrepreneurial' four-year-old boy got into his mother's car and collided with two parked cars. The police joked that...

Schiphol asks airlines to cancel upcoming flights due to overcrowding

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 1
As of recent, large crowds have swept through Schiphol airport, overwhelming both travellers and airport staff members. To combat the confusion and long lines,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X