Been mourning the sunny days we had at the beginning of the week? Well, you’re in luck! The weather report is set for a sunny Friday across the Netherlands.

In what’s already been a record-breaking winter in the Netherlands, we are set to have a fresh and sunny day. Don’t let the early cloud fool you into putting those deck chairs away yet.

A chill in the air

Remember: just because it’s sunny, that doesn’t mean it’s warm. Despite the sun shining strong today, the temperature will not exceed six degrees. A fresh northern wind is forecast for today, so wrap up warm but keep those sunglasses handy. 😎

Veel zon #vandaag, maar op de Noordzee zjin ook wolkenvelden aanwezig. Af en toe trekken deze onze kustprovincies in, maar de zon heeft daar over het algemeen weinig last van. https://t.co/jFzu08AzRa https://t.co/9SUjd8Kq3x — Weer.nl (@Talpaweer) March 5, 2021

Meteorologists have also advised that people take care in the early hours of the morning. You may be tempted to rush to the beach, but do look out for icy roads and cycle paths.

One day of winter sun

Despite starting the day overcast in the south of Limburg, there will be plenty of sun to soak up today, according to NU.nl. But don’t get too excited, as the sun is only peeking its head out today. Next week we are back to a typically rainy Dutch winter. 😩

Feature Image: Yan Krukov/Pexels