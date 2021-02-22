If you’ve been enjoying the sun in the Netherlands as much as we have in the past few days, we’ve got some great news for you! The weather is going to remain very mild at least until Thursday.

Wednesday is going to be the nicest day of the week, with temperatures reaching between 15 and 18 degrees, reports Weerplaza.

In the south of the country, temperatures may go as high as 19 degrees, and according to Weerplaza, “there is a chance that we’ll see the first twenties of the year in parts of Brabant and Limburg.”

The weather on Thursday is also supposed to be mild, but it may become a bit more chilly in the coastal areas.

Breaking temperature records (again)

According to Weerplaza, this spring weather is exceptional. A temperature record was broken for the second day in a row in De Bilt near Utrecht today. At 1 PM, the temperature reached 14.9 degrees.

Feature Image: Kira Laktionov/Unsplash