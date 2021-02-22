Amsterdam’s Vondelpark was filled with hundreds of partying young people yesterday, violating coronavirus measures.

This exceptionally sunny weekend in the Netherlands brought a smile to the faces of some, and a difficult afternoon for others.

The police were forced to intervene yesterday in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark, after hundreds of people gathered to party and protest against the current coronavirus measures in the Netherlands, according to RTL Nieuws.

Gemeente Amsterdam houdt eerste proef Corona evenement in het Vondelpark pic.twitter.com/v7uAHTQvY0 — Bas (@Bas_vanderSande) February 21, 2021

Shortly after 8 PM, the municipality appealed to the people present in the park to go home and warned that the police would intervene if necessary. At 8:15 PM, 10 police vans drove into the park which forced the remaining party attendees to leave the location.

A large group of protesters had already gathered on Museumplein earlier in the day. Some of them moved to Vondelpark after the crowd on Museumplein was dispersed by the riot police.

The order to stop the Museumplein demonstration was given by Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, reports RTL Nieuws.

People attending these gatherings are done with the lockdown, said a commenter present in Vondelpark.

“Femke Halsema is using a double standard. The Museumplein was immediately swept clean, but we are able to party in Vondelpark without the police intervening,” another person added.

Feature Image: Maurits van der Goes/Twitter