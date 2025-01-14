After a horrific crime that took place in December 2023 in Helmond, five teenagers have been convicted and received their sentences.
Four of the convicts were charged with gang-raping a homeless woman, while a fifth convict was charged with sexual assault.
A violent crime
In December 2023, the victim, a 31-year-old homeless woman, was sitting on a bench in the Burgemeester Geukerspark in Helmond when a group of teenage boys approached her.
They gathered around her, grabbed her under the arms and dragged her to a field where she was beaten and raped several times, NOS reports.
After committing the disgusting crime, the boys stole her phone and left her in the field, where the police found her badly beaten.
Trial behind closed doors
The boys, who are now 17 and 18 and come from the municipalities of Tilburg and Waalwijk, among others, were minors at the time of the crime. As a result, their trial took place behind closed doors.
The prosecution demanded two years of juvenile detention against four of the five, with a few months being conditional.
However, while the court recognised the crime as eliciting “feelings of horror and indignation … and in particular feelings of insecurity among women”, the court also acknowledged that the convicts were “unaccompanied foreign minors” in the Netherlands.
According to the court, “a lack of supervision and guidance” could have contributed to them committing the crime.
Juvenile detention and compensation
Four of the teenagers were found guilty of gang-raping the woman but received a lighter sentence than the prosecution suggested.
Three suspects were convicted to 15 months of juvenile detention, and a fourth to 12 months in juvenile detention.
Three months of those sentences are conditional, and all four suspects must pay compensation of €15,000 to the victim.
The fifth suspect was found guilty of sexual assault and was sentenced to four months of juvenile detention.
Disgusting. Should have gotten hard sentences. Rape is a total violation. I don’t care if they are sad foreign nationals with no guidance. This is a disgusting crime. Send them back where they came from.
They commit a crime that is beyond a minors mentally. To be unaccompanied minors is no reason to deminish their sentence and also no excuse, they knew what they were doing and rape is no minor crime, and add assault to it! What they’re doing is just giving a bad example to other teenagers that they can commit any crime and receive a slap on the hand for it!!!
I have to agree if this happened in the United Kingdom they would have been detained at his majesty’s pleasure.
Meaning that would have complete psychological evaluation and it would range in length of sentence anywhere between five years and 12 years and when they reach 18 years they would be sent to adult prison and at such a prison they would find out the true meaning of the word RAPE.
This is unbelievable, a slap in the face of feminism. I wonder what would have happened if this woman had been the wife or daughter of a prominent figure. Would the sentence have been the same? And the judge went along with this travesty? If they were old enough to rape this woman they should be old enough to get a real sentence. I think a 10-year prison sentence wouldn’t even be enough for this scum.