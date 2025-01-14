Body found in search for missing 38-year-old Rotterdam woman

The search for Marjolein van der Heijden, the 38-year-old woman who went missing in Rotterdam, ended tragically yesterday, January 13th, when her body was found in the water at the Kralingse Plas in Rotterdam.

Marjolein was last seen in Rotterdam on Thursday, January 9th. Her body was discovered after her belongings were found in the surrounding park.

Community support

The Rotterdam community widely shared pictures and information to assist in locating Marjolein.

The overwhelming response comforted the family, who expressed gratitude for the care and concern shown by so many, writes RTL Nieuws.

One last request

However, following the discovery of her body, the family has kindly requested that all photos of Marjolein be removed to “reduce the online visibility of Marjolein’s disappearance.”

The circumstances of her death remain unclear as the investigation continues.

Her family have reiterated their need for space and privacy while processing their loss.

