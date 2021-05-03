Did someone say summer? Dutch temperatures could reach 25 degrees this weekend!

We already got a taste of the springtime sun on King’s Day, but this week we could be in for a scorcher. By the weekend, the temperature could climb to 20 degrees for most of the Netherlands.

Don’t whip out the shorts and string vests just yet. The next few days look like they will remain a chilly nine degrees, reports RTL. This is unseasonably cold as temperatures this time of year are usually around 16 degrees, according to meteorologist Philippe Schambergen of Buienradar.

A rainy Liberation Day

In celebration of freedom, life, and liberty, we are likely to have some commemorative showers on Wednesday (Liberation Day). Unfortunately, they won’t be champagne showers. Schambergen even warns we might see some hail.😬

A summery weekend

However, by the end of the week, we are getting the weather we deserve. The forecast is looking pleasant, to say the least, with temperatures predicated at around 20 degrees for most of the Netherlands. If you live in the south of the country, you are in luck! Temperatures could climb to a whopping 25 degrees, according to Weerplaza. Let’s hope it’s here to stay. 🙌

What are your plans for the warm weather this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

