Did someone say summer? Dutch temperatures could reach 25 degrees this weekend!

We already got a taste of the springtime sun on King’s Day, but this week we could be in for a scorcher. By the weekend, the temperature could climb to 20 degrees for most of the Netherlands.

Don’t whip out the shorts and string vests just yet. The next few days look like they will remain a chilly nine degrees, reports RTL. This is unseasonably cold as temperatures this time of year are usually around 16 degrees, according to meteorologist Philippe Schambergen of Buienradar.

A rainy Liberation Day

In celebration of freedom, life, and liberty, we are likely to have some commemorative showers on Wednesday (Liberation Day). Unfortunately, they won’t be champagne showers. Schambergen even warns we might see some hail.😬

A summery weekend

However, by the end of the week, we are getting the weather we deserve. The forecast is looking pleasant, to say the least, with temperatures predicated at around 20 degrees for most of the Netherlands. If you live in the south of the country, you are in luck! Temperatures could climb to a whopping 25 degrees, according to Weerplaza. Let’s hope it’s here to stay. 🙌

🌡️ Kans op #warmte neemt toe! Vanaf 8/9 mei komen we mogelijk in de “opgaande tak” van de straalstroom terecht: lucht uit Zuid-Europa kan ons dan bereiken. De nieuwste kaarten laten zelfs temperaturen tot 25° zien… iets om te volgen! pic.twitter.com/Ssw3EDa9kr — Wouter van Bernebeek (@StormchaserNL) May 2, 2021

What are your plans for the warm weather this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Vitolda Klein/Unsplash