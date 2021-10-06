Be on the lookout: Thalys to become Eurostar in the Netherlands

High-speed train companies Thalys and Eurostar move forward with their 2019 merge plans, expected to be complete within two to three years.

Bouncing back from halted merger plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French-Belgian railway company Thalys and the London based high-speed train company Eurostar are going forward with submitting a finalized proposal by their shareholders to the works council and trade unions.

So, get your train tickets ready and wave doei from the platform to the Thalys name, 🙋‍♀️ as both companies will be running under Eurostar with a shared headquarters in Brussels.

This merger announcement is not only seen as a network expansion opportunity but also as a step forward in sustainable travel in facing the increasing challenge of climate change. 🌍

According to NRC reporting, a one-way ticket from Amsterdam to Paris by train produces 3.5 kg of CO2 emissions per passenger whereas a car trip produces roughly 12 times as much CO2, and a plane trip generates nearly 20 times as much.

Hit by crisis

Both railway companies were financially hit by the coronavirus crisis and the resulted travel restrictions — the pandemic truly threw a punch on everyone. 🥊

Back in May 2021, bankruptcy reports were looming for Eurostar in a scenario that was prevented by an emergency package.

Similarly, Thalys had to borrow money to navigate through the crisis, which also affected the company’s decision regarding the merge at the time according to RTL Niews.

What do you think this merger news will carry for travel in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: dutourdumonde/Depositphots

