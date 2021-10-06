Be on the lookout: Thalys to become Eurostar in the Netherlands

NewsEconomyTraffic
Farah Al Mazouni
Eurostar-train-coming-into-London-station
Image: dutourdumonde/Depositphots https://depositphotos.com/9386612/stock-photo-eurostar-at-st-pancras-station.html

High-speed train companies Thalys and Eurostar move forward with their 2019 merge plans, expected to be complete within two to three years.

Bouncing back from halted merger plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French-Belgian railway company Thalys and the London based high-speed train company Eurostar are going forward with submitting a finalized proposal by their shareholders to the works council and trade unions.

So, get your train tickets ready and wave doei from the platform to the Thalys name, 🙋‍♀️ as both companies will be running under Eurostar with a shared headquarters in Brussels.

This merger announcement is not only seen as a network expansion opportunity but also as a step forward in sustainable travel in facing the increasing challenge of climate change. 🌍

According to NRC reporting, a one-way ticket from Amsterdam to Paris by train produces 3.5 kg of CO2 emissions per passenger whereas a car trip produces roughly 12 times as much CO2, and a plane trip generates nearly 20 times as much.

Hit by crisis

Both railway companies were financially hit by the coronavirus crisis and the resulted travel restrictions — the pandemic truly threw a punch on everyone. 🥊

Back in May 2021, bankruptcy reports were looming for Eurostar in a scenario that was prevented by an emergency package.

Similarly, Thalys had to borrow money to navigate through the crisis, which also affected the company’s decision regarding the merge at the time according to RTL Niews.

What do you think this merger news will carry for travel in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: dutourdumonde/Depositphots

Previous articleDutch gas prices more than eight times higher than last year
Next articleFrom today booster shots will be offered for Dutchies with immune disorders
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

The Netherlands is seeing more permissions for organ donation

With almost one million new donors recorded between 2020 and 2021, there's been a leap in the number of people...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

The Netherlands is seeing more permissions for organ donation

Farah Al Mazouni -
With almost one million new donors recorded between 2020 and 2021, there's been a leap in the number of people agreeing to organ donation...

From today booster shots will be offered for Dutchies with immune disorders

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
As of this Wednesday, Dutchies who have a serious immune disorder will be invited to receive a third coronavirus shot. The process of booking...

Be on the lookout: Thalys to become Eurostar in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni -
High-speed train companies Thalys and Eurostar move forward with their 2019 merge plans, expected to be complete within two to three years. Bouncing back from...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X