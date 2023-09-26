Beloved Irma (53), the Netherlands’ oldest elephant, has passed away

Sadly, the Blijdorp Zoo recently lost one of its favourite residents; Irma the elephant has passed away, but not before living up to the impressive age of 53.

Originally hailing from Denmark, this friendly tusked creature arrived at Rotterdam’s Blijdoorp Zoo back in 1975 with financial support from the Friends of Blijdorp association, Rijnmond.nl reports.

Sadly, as a Diergaarde Blijdorp spokesperson mentions, Irma had faced some health struggles for the last couple of years, resulting in an alarming weight loss, joint problems, missing teeth, and an introverted personality. 😔

Irma’s legacy

By all accounts, Irma lived an adventurous life, making national headlines in 1984 when she birthed a healthy calf called Bernhardine — the first baby elephant ever born in a Dutch zoo.

Not only that, but Bernhardine was the first instance of a baby elephant born in captivity anywhere, which took the world by storm.

After her passing, Irma has left an extensive family tree of offspring behind — that is, six children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, to be exact. 🐘

A difficult decision

It’s safe to say this lovable elephant will be missed. Zookeeper Kasper Willebrandts, who cared for Irma over a decades-long companionship, says letting her go in order to put her out of her misery “was not an easy decision”.

Olifant Irma is op de respectabele leeftijd van 53 jaar overleden. Om welzijnsredenen is in goed overleg tussen de dierenarts en de verzorgers besloten dat het moment was aangebroken om haar in te laten slapen, een moeilijke maar weloverwogen beslissing. https://t.co/AZJ2POiuQP pic.twitter.com/F7CPEKopE9 — Diergaarde Blijdorp (@RotterdamZoo) September 25, 2023

Translation: “Elephant Irma passed away at the respectable age of 53. For welfare reasons, it was decided in close consultation between the vet and the caregivers that the time had come to put her to sleep, a difficult but well-considered decision.”

After a goodbye ceremony that took place last week, Irma’s body was transported to Utrecht University for an autopsy, and her remains might be studied for educational reasons.

Now, the rest of the inhabitants at the zoo have to get used to the absence of their “leader”, mother, and grandmother. Rest in peace, sweet Irma. 🐘🧡

