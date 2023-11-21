Thierry Baudet whacked over head (yet again) with beer bottle in café

The controversial FvD (Forum for Democracy) leader, Thierry Baudet, has been attacked for the second time in almost a month. This time around, it was a strike to the head using a beer bottle.

Baudet and other members of his political party were holding an election meeting in a Groningen cafe when he was suddenly struck.

The bottle-wielding attacker hit Baudet once in the back of the head and a second time near his temple, as clearly seen in a video of the incident.

The leader of a Dutch right-wing party, Thierry Baudet, attacked with a beer bottle in Groningen bar



A suspect has been arrested, the NOS reports.

Taken to hospital

While the previous attack on Baudet was carried out using an umbrella, a beer bottle does a bit more damage. Baudet was taken to hospital and treated by a trauma surgeon.

Baudet is no stranger to controversy. The right-wing politician once described Putin as a “wonderful guy.”

A step too far

Regardless of his statements, the attack on Baudet has been strongly condemned by many political figures, including outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte took to Twitter last night, saying, “I said it before and repeat it now: you stay away from politicians. Always.”

