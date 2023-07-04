Your borrowing power for a Dutch mortgage in 2023

The first thing you probably ask yourself when you decide to take out a Dutch mortgage is this: ok, so what can I afford to buy? In other words, you’re asking what your borrowing power is.

In the Netherlands, there are several things that will determine your borrowing power — and many of these are specific to when exactly you decide to take out a mortgage.

So, what’s your borrowing power in the Netherlands going to look like in 2023?

It’s a big question, so we decided to turn to the experts for an answer. We spoke with Henk Jansen from Expat Mortgages to get the best advice possible — dig in!

What is borrowing power?

As Doja Cat says, let’s get into it (yuh). Put simply, your borrowing power is the amount of money that you can afford to loan to secure a Dutch mortgage.

How this is determined is based on a number of factors:

Your gross annual income. Yep, that’s right, gross. While only a certain amount of your income may be landing in your bank account, when calculating your borrowing power, your net income plus the tax you pay will be considered.



Why is this? Because the interest paid on a loan for a property in which you live is tax-deductible. Good to know: If you have a partner, their income will also be considered. In 2023, it will account for 100% of the calculation (as opposed to 90% last year). The term of the mortgage. How long you decide you want your mortgage term to be will also affect your borrowing power.



In the Netherlands, the standard mortgage term is 30 years. While there are shorter terms that you can choose, it’s worth noting that the shorter the term of the mortgage, the lower your borrowing capacity. This is because you will have to pay higher monthly costs in order to pay off the mortgage within a shorter term. The interest rate. The higher the mortgage interest rate, the lower your borrowing capacity. If the interest is higher, less of your woonquote (income that can be spent on housing) can go towards capital repayment, so you can borrow less.

Changes for your Dutch borrowing power in 2023

However, as we said above, your borrowing power will also be affected by the climate in which you decide to take out a Dutch mortgage. So, what’s on the cards for 2023?

A mortgage expert can discuss your Dutch borrowing power with you — so what’s changing in 2023? Image: Freepik

Dutch mortgage interest rates remain higher

In 2021, the average Dutch mortgage interest rates stood between 1% and 2%. In 2022, the Netherlands started to see these percentages rise for the first time in years, reaching between 2% and 4.5%. So what’s happening with Dutch mortgage interest rates in 2023?

With inflation continuing to hit the Netherlands hard, it’s expected that mortgage interest rates will remain high within 2023. However, there will also be less of a dramatic gap between the various types of rates (for example, 10-year versus 30-year interest rates), with figures lingering around the 2-3% threshold in June 2023.

Indeed, 2023 has proven to be a less volatile year for Dutch mortgage interest rates, with rates looking similar to January 2023 in June 2023.

However, some experts are claiming that Dutch mortgage interest rates may actually fall again towards the end of the year — but hey, let’s focus on the present.

And in the present, you want to know your potential borrowing power. So what do these rates mean for your borrowing power in 2023? Well, on the bright side, mortgage interest is tax-deductible. However, ultimately if a higher interest rate has to be considered, your borrowing power is going to be slightly reduced.

What determines Dutch mortgage interest rates?

In the Netherlands, mortgage interest rates are influenced by two things:

The loan to value ratio (LTVR) or risk category and The fixation period, i.e. the length of the mortgage term

The loan-to-value ratio (LTVR) sounds tricky but it’s actually quite simple.

For example: If a house is worth €350,000 and you want to take out a loan for €350,000, then your LTVR is 100%. This means that your LTVR also falls into the high-risk category.

And the result? You will have to pay higher mortgage interest, which in turn lessens your borrowing power.

The level of risk involved in loaning you money for a mortgage in the Netherlands is also increased by inflation. Something that the country has seen plenty of in the past year.

As the cost of living rises, so does the risk involved in loaning money — which has landed us with the current mortgage interest rates.

But a good deposit could save you

On the other hand, if you decide to finance more of your bid yourself, you’ll actually benefit from better borrowing power.

For example: If €50,000 of your bid comes from your own savings, then your LTVR is only 85%.

By offering to pay more of your own contribution towards your house, you actually reduce your monthly costs, your risk category, and in turn, your interest rate. Ta-da! You would have higher borrowing power.

Lower monthly costs? Yes! You’re paying back a lower mortgage because you already partially paid for your home. On top of this, as a result of opting for lower-risk, you also benefit from a lower interest rate.

Loan more money with sustainable measures

As we all know, energy in the Netherlands is getting (much) more expensive. Henk from Expat Mortgages has seen how this interacts with the housing market.

“We see a lot of people looking for sustainable measures to reduce energy costs and be less dependent on, for example, gas,” he tells us.

The future of Dutch housing is a sustainable one, and that will help improve your borrowing power. Image: Freepik

Not only are sustainable housing options a good move to consider when you already own a home, but also when you’re looking to buy one.

If you wish to make sustainable changes to the home you are interested in buying, then you actually increase your borrowing power.

In the Netherlands, people who want to take out a loan on a home that they plan on making more sustainable can actually borrow up to 106% of the value of the home in 2023.

Far less help from your parents

One common boost to people’s borrowing power in the Netherlands is the jubelton. Up until this year, hopeful homeowners could receive up to €106,671 in financial help from a generous helper, such as a parent. The result? A nice big boost in your borrowing power.

However, as of 2023, the jubelton has been reduced significantly to €28,947 — meaning yep, your borrowing power won’t enjoy the same boost it used to.

Advice from a mortgage expert

So, what should you do with this information? The best thing is to listen to the experts — and that’s exactly what we did. Henk has been working in the mortgage industry for nearly 30 years, here’s what he had to say.

Fixed versus floating mortgage interest rates in 2023

One thing that is certainly going to impact your borrowing power is mortgage interest rates. So what are fixed and floating mortgage interest rates?

A floating mortgage interest rate loan means that the interest rate will change slightly throughout the loan period. This change is based on fluctuations within the market.

A fixed mortgage interest rate loan does what you imagine, the interest rate is fixed throughout the period of the loan.

When considering the current mortgage interest rates and what type of mortgage will be best for your borrowing power, it’s all about hindsight, Henk says.

He points out that yes, while mortgage interest rates have been very low over the past two years, the current interest rates are certainly higher — but they’re still average.

“Indeed, interest rates have been below 4% since 2013, and we are seeing a rise due to inflation. However, in the grand scheme of things, nearly 4% interest on a fixed mortgage term of say, 30 years, is still very attractive and below average.”

He also points out that a floating rate is still relatively cheap at the moment, sitting at between 2% and 2.5%. Meaning that regardless of which option you opt for in 2023, you can breathe a sigh of relief knowing you’re still getting a good enough deal in the grand scheme of things.

That being said, Henk is very much aware that things in the housing market are taking an interesting turn. “In my 30 years of working in this industry, I have never seen such a large gap between the fixed and floating mortgage interest rates.”

How long do you need to fix your mortgage interest rate for?

When considering whether or not you want to opt for a period with a higher or lower mortgage interest rate, Henk points out that it’s important to consider two things:

Firstly, higher mortgage rates mean higher monthly costs. However, it’s worth remembering that these are tax-deductible, meaning you have a higher tax advantage.

Secondly, a higher mortgage interest rate also means you will have a slightly lower borrowing power.

What should international homebuyers in The Netherlands consider?

This all applies to a fixed mortgage, but what about a floating interest rate instead? According to Henk, this is a good option for internationals in the Netherlands.

“One thing that is worth considering as an international in the Netherlands is a floating mortgage interest rate,” he tells us. But why?

Internationals may stand to benefit from lower interest rates. Image: Freepik

Well, as an international, you are less likely to want a 30-year fixed mortgage loan. After all, you may decide further down the line that you want to move back to your home country.

“In this case, you’re better off taking advantage of a floating mortgage loan and the lower interest rates that accompany it,” Henk explains.

This way, you can enjoy higher borrowing power when entering the Dutch housing market.

