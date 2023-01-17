Thirty arrests made after student activists occupy university building in Amsterdam

The University Rebellion student activists were determined to get their message across about climate change.

Dozens of students entered the Binnengasthuis of the University of Amsterdam, protesting for the institution to cut ties with oil giant Shell and other companies in the fossil fuel industry, reports the NOS.

From peaceful protests to many arrests

The students from the University of Amsterdam started their protests peacefully, marching from the Roeterseiland campus to the Amsterdam Academische Club, near Oudemanhuispoort.

However, their protests took a turn when the students decided to occupy the Binnengasthuis and blocked police trucks from entering the property.

Earlier in the day, the university stated that it does not promote the use of fossil fuels. Ten Dam, president of the Executive Board, tells the NOS that he was not against the protesting, “but don’t occupy.”

The arrests

At around 8:30 PM, the evacuation of the building started by order of the Police Prosecution Service.

De politie heeft vanavond een pand aan het Turfdraagsterpad in Amsterdam ontruimd op last van het Openbaar Ministerie. Hierbij zijn 30 personen aangehouden. Het pand, het Binnengasthuis, is overgedragen aan de eigenaar. pic.twitter.com/QKEiFEQzb6 — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) January 16, 2023

The process was repeated until all students were removed from the building, some walking peacefully and smiling, while others took a more aggressive way by yelling and kicking, refusing to walk.

The police arrested thirty people by the end of the night. And, the university has since then filed a report.

