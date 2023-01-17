Thirty arrests made after student activists occupy university building in Amsterdam

NewsCrimePolitics & SocietyFeatured
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Several-police-cars-Netherlands-parked
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/536972358/stock-photo-police-cars-amsterdam-netherlands-2019.html

The University Rebellion student activists were determined to get their message across about climate change.

Dozens of students entered the Binnengasthuis of the University of Amsterdam, protesting for the institution to cut ties with oil giant Shell and other companies in the fossil fuel industry, reports the NOS

From peaceful protests to many arrests

The students from the University of Amsterdam started their protests peacefully, marching from the Roeterseiland campus to the Amsterdam Academische Club, near Oudemanhuispoort. 

However, their protests took a turn when the students decided to occupy the Binnengasthuis and blocked police trucks from entering the property. 

READ MORE | How do the Dutch feel about climate change? 

Earlier in the day, the university stated that it does not promote the use of fossil fuels. Ten Dam, president of the Executive Board, tells the NOS that he was not against the protesting, “but don’t occupy.” 

The arrests

At around 8:30 PM, the evacuation of the building started by order of the Police Prosecution Service. 

The process was repeated until all students were removed from the building, some walking peacefully and smiling, while others took a more aggressive way by yelling and kicking, refusing to walk. 

The police arrested thirty people by the end of the night. And, the university has since then filed a report.

What do you think about this situation? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The Atlantic Wall: the remnants of Nazis on the Dutch coast
Next article
Say what?! More and more Dutch people continue to work after retirement age
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Intern posts TikToks with children at Amsterdam daycare and the parents aren’t happy

An intern at Kindergarden childcare in Amsterdam has been fired for posting questionable TikToks with the children at the daycare. Director...
Eva Gabriella -

Latest posts

12 thrilling things to do in Breda in 2023

Mihály Droppa - 0
Looking for the perfect spot to spend a long weekend? Everyone can find their favourite things to do in Breda. From nature to beautiful...

Intern posts TikToks with children at Amsterdam daycare and the parents aren’t happy

Eva Gabriella - 0
An intern at Kindergarden childcare in Amsterdam has been fired for posting questionable TikToks with the children at the daycare. Director of the childcare, Nicole...

Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany￼￼

Liana Pereira - 0
During his latest visit to the White House, Rutte agreed to deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine. In doing so, he will be joining forces...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.