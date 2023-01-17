Say what?! More and more Dutch people continue to work after retirement age

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Photo-of-mortgage-expert-shaking-hands-with-woman-talking-about-things-you-dont-know-about-buying-house-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/mature-expert-meeting-with-young-customer-cup-coffee-co-working-holding-documents-shaking-hands_11072726.htm#query=Expert%20shaking%20hands&position=8&from_view=search

Dutchies over the age of 65 have made “age is just a number” their mantra as more of them take the workforce by storm. 💪

Some of them even feel too young to stop working, according to Chamber of Commerce advisor Angèle Magré.

Passing on experience is a huge motivator

Speaking to NU.nl, Magré said that some of the older generations enjoy sharing their experience and industry connections with younger people in the workforce.

This often leads them to start businesses as coaches or mentors after retirement. Over the past five years, this demographic has seen an increase of 15%.

READ MORE | Love your job? Great! The Dutch retirement age just got higher… by three months

There is also a practical aspect to delaying retirement, as some of the older generations have trouble finding worthy successors for their established businesses.

As such, they have difficulty letting go of the corporations they’ve built.

Retirement? Nah, time to flex those entrepreneurial skills

The Chamber of Commerce registered a stellar 40% increase in the number of entrepreneurs over the age of 65.

Meanwhile, in the over-75 cohort, the number of entrepreneurs is rising even more sharply than the number of Tikkies after an after-work borrel.

Think that was shocking? Nee, those in the 65 to 79 group saw an even heftier 108% increase in those taking to entrepreneurship over the past five years.

What do you think of those past retirement age rocking entrepreneurship? Tell us about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Thirty arrests made after student activists occupy university building in Amsterdam
Next article
5 reasons to keep coming back to Amsterdam
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Intern posts TikToks with children at Amsterdam daycare and the parents aren’t happy

An intern at Kindergarden childcare in Amsterdam has been fired for posting questionable TikToks with the children at the daycare. Director...
Eva Gabriella -

Latest posts

12 thrilling things to do in Breda in 2023

Mihály Droppa - 0
Looking for the perfect spot to spend a long weekend? Everyone can find their favourite things to do in Breda. From nature to beautiful...

Intern posts TikToks with children at Amsterdam daycare and the parents aren’t happy

Eva Gabriella - 0
An intern at Kindergarden childcare in Amsterdam has been fired for posting questionable TikToks with the children at the daycare. Director of the childcare, Nicole...

Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany￼￼

Liana Pereira - 0
During his latest visit to the White House, Rutte agreed to deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine. In doing so, he will be joining forces...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.