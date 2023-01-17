Say what?! More and more Dutch people continue to work after retirement age

Dutchies over the age of 65 have made “age is just a number” their mantra as more of them take the workforce by storm. 💪

Some of them even feel too young to stop working, according to Chamber of Commerce advisor Angèle Magré.

Passing on experience is a huge motivator

Speaking to NU.nl, Magré said that some of the older generations enjoy sharing their experience and industry connections with younger people in the workforce.

This often leads them to start businesses as coaches or mentors after retirement. Over the past five years, this demographic has seen an increase of 15%.

There is also a practical aspect to delaying retirement, as some of the older generations have trouble finding worthy successors for their established businesses.

As such, they have difficulty letting go of the corporations they’ve built.

Retirement? Nah, time to flex those entrepreneurial skills

The Chamber of Commerce registered a stellar 40% increase in the number of entrepreneurs over the age of 65.

Meanwhile, in the over-75 cohort, the number of entrepreneurs is rising even more sharply than the number of Tikkies after an after-work borrel.

Think that was shocking? Nee, those in the 65 to 79 group saw an even heftier 108% increase in those taking to entrepreneurship over the past five years.

