This night train could take you from Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2023!

Want to fall asleep in rainy Amsterdam and wake up in sunny Barcelona? Well, this travel dream might come true by the end of 2023.

European Sleeper, a Dutch-Belgian railway company, will run a night train between the Dutch capital and the Spanish city three times a week from December 10, 2023.

Churros, patatas bravas, and the beach — here we come! 😍

Departure from Amsterdam

The train will depart from Amsterdam and make several stops throughout the Netherlands before arriving in the Spanish jewel of Barcelona, according to Het Parool.

While the exact route isn’t known, the plan is to have a night train depart from Amsterdam three times per week. Amazing!

The downside? There is a wait of another year before the project is realised.

What is European Sleeper?

The railway company was founded in 2021, so it’s still fairly new to the market. European Sleeper aims to connect Europe via night train, hence its name. 😉

Their first night train will not run until after the summer of 2022, which follows the route from Brussels to Prague, starting from Amsterdam to Berlin.

