This night train could take you from Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2023!

FeaturedNewsInternational
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
View-of-Barcelona-from-damous-wall-in-park-guell
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/17409303/stock-photo-park-guell-in-barcelona-spain.html

Want to fall asleep in rainy Amsterdam and wake up in sunny Barcelona? Well, this travel dream might come true by the end of 2023.

European Sleeper, a Dutch-Belgian railway company, will run a night train between the Dutch capital and the Spanish city three times a week from December 10, 2023.

Churros, patatas bravas, and the beach — here we come! 😍

Departure from Amsterdam

The train will depart from Amsterdam and make several stops throughout the Netherlands before arriving in the Spanish jewel of Barcelona, according to Het Parool.

While the exact route isn’t known, the plan is to have a night train depart from Amsterdam three times per week. Amazing!

The downside? There is a wait of another year before the project is realised.

What is European Sleeper?

The railway company was founded in 2021, so it’s still fairly new to the market. European Sleeper aims to connect Europe via night train, hence its name. 😉

Their first night train will not run until after the summer of 2022, which follows the route from Brussels to Prague, starting from Amsterdam to Berlin.

Are you looking forward to the Amsterdam-Barcelona night train? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWould you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)
Next articleWTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

WTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world

Out of 550 airports, Schiphol secures spot #15 in SkyTrax’s 2022 ranking of the world’s best airports. 🏆 Who would’ve thought...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

WTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world

Juni Moltubak - 0
Out of 550 airports, Schiphol secures spot #15 in SkyTrax’s 2022 ranking of the world’s best airports. 🏆 Who would’ve thought that Schiphol airport, which...

Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

Juni Moltubak - 0
How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not....

Lover’s paradise? Amsterdam ranks 5th in the best cities for dating in the world

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Amsterdam has just been ranked as the 5th best city for dating worldwide. With its canal couple cruises, romantic restaurants and bustling bars, it's...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X