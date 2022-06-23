WTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world

NewsInternationalTraffic
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-Schiphol-airport-in-sunset
Image: Depositphotos https://no.depositphotos.com/11408049/stock-photo-airport-sunset.html

Out of 550 airports, Schiphol secures spot #15 in SkyTrax’s 2022 ranking of the world’s best airports. 🏆

Who would’ve thought that Schiphol airport, which has made one negative headline after another, would get any kind of positive recognition this year? 

Our very own Amsterdam airport has always been popular among travellers, but this year’s ranking really took us by surprise.

A surprising win

Long lines, massive crowds, cancelled flights — it seems like a bad joke that Schiphol is labelled as anything but horrific these days. 

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

But alas, joining the likes of Singapore, Tokyo, Paris, and Copenhagen, the Dutch airport still clings to its status as a traveller’s top choice, according to Business Insider. 👑

The annual SkyTrax ranking lists the top 100 airports worldwide out of over 550 candidates. Europe and Asia generally dominate the list, although some Australian and U.S. airports also get a mention.

How is this even possible?

We could not believe our eyes — Schiphol?? At place #15?? So naturally, it’s important to investigate how this could possibly happen. 🔍

For one, Schiphol is usually ranked quite highly, so it’s not that strange to see it on the list. And as one of the largest and busiest airports in Europe (and the world!), they are usually well practised in creating a nice-ish travel experience. 

The ranking was also based on satisfaction surveys from both 2021 and 2022. Aka, a big chunk of the assessment material is from before the mayhem of this year. (Now, this makes sense.)

READ MORE | Schiphol presents action plan to (hopefully) cope with overcrowding

Finally, what was assessed in the ranking was not necessarily ‘how much did you enjoy waiting in line’. Rather criteria like “terminal layout, comfort, seating, WiFi availability, restaurant options, (and) retail vendors” were considered important indicators of customer satisfaction. 

Schiphol’s website and digital services also received an award — at least digitally, there were no long waiting lines in sight. 

Three spots down 

That being said, it’s clear that the Schiphol chaos this summer has not gone unnoticed, as the airport drops three spots from last year’s ranking. 

That might be due to the section of the surveys assessing “level of staff service” — a bit of a touchy subject nowadays, with tons of Schiphol staff missing. 😅 Well, we can’t wait for what next year’s assessment will bring.

Do you think Schiphol lives up to its rank this year? No? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotots
Previous articleThis night train could take you from Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2023!
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

This night train could take you from Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2023!

Want to fall asleep in rainy Amsterdam and wake up in sunny Barcelona? Well, this travel dream might come true...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

This night train could take you from Amsterdam to Barcelona by 2023!

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Want to fall asleep in rainy Amsterdam and wake up in sunny Barcelona? Well, this travel dream might come true by the end of...

Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

Juni Moltubak - 0
How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not....

Lover’s paradise? Amsterdam ranks 5th in the best cities for dating in the world

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Amsterdam has just been ranked as the 5th best city for dating worldwide. With its canal couple cruises, romantic restaurants and bustling bars, it's...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X