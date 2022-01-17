One dead, one injured: three shootings in Amsterdam in one day

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Yesterday, three shootings took place in Amsterdam. One of them proved to be fatal for a 16-year-old boy. In another one, a 22-year-old man was injured.

The shooting of the 16-year-old took place at his father’s house in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. Police arrived on the scene at around 7 PM where they found the victim still alive. Unfortunately, it was too late and emergency services could no longer save him, reports the NOS. 😔

Authorities have arrested two boys around the same age as the victim. It is, however, unclear whether they’re being treated as suspects. Witnesses have claimed that the two boys were friends of the victim. Furthermore, an insider for Het Parool reported that the perpetrator may have fled the scene.

Shootings in Nieuw-West and Noord

Another shooting took place earlier in the day at 12 PM in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The third shooting happened in Amsterdam-Noord, injuring a 22-year-old man. Police say that he is awake and can speak. 🙏🏼

“Third shooting in Amsterdam today. This time, a 22-year-old man was injured in the Mastbos and was taken to hospital,” reads the tweet.

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

