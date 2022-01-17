Gouda is on the NYT’s 2022 list of destinations to visit

The New York Times published their annual list of destinations to visit and Gouda has clinched a spot — that’s the city, although their cheese is a journey’s end too.

Tucked right between Rotterdam and Utrecht, just to the west of the Netherlands, lies a city that blessed the world with its famous cheese.

The New York Times pinpointed the beloved small town of Gouda as part of their 52 Places for a Changed World travel list: a roundup of destinations where visitors can play a role in the solution towards problems such as over-tourism and climate change.

Why Gouda?

We know Gouda is awesome, after all, we mention Gouda in almost every cheese article (and stroopwafels guide) on DutchReview — but why did the New York Times choose it out of all Dutch cities?

Due to an over-tourism concern in the Netherlands, Gouda was chosen as an ideal city to encourage sustainable travel away from overcrowded clichés, sorry Amsterdam. 😔

Gouda, therefore, stands for a car-free, historic and charming destination with its bicycle routes and endless cheese possibilities. It all makes sense.

It’s the cheese, too

Gouda’s cheese, which has been produced in the city since 1184 and is on the world’s 10 most popular kinds of cheese, played a large role in the NYT’s selection as well.

After all, the city is notorious for its Thursdays’ cheese market between April and September, where crowds assemble around Gouda’s cheese girls and boys in their traditional outfits for some cheese-filled action and stalls.

During the market, Gouda’s cheese boys unload and weigh cheese barrels on the original scales in their 1688 Weighing House, now that’s a sight to see. 🧀

Did you visit Gouda previously? Is the town on your travel bucket list? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: shinylion/Depositphotos