There’s nothing quite like the feeling when the sun emerges after a long winter in the Netherlands: the birds are chirping, the terraces are full of happy people, and the sky is bright — wait, is that hail!?

We hope you have been enjoying the blissful weather this past weekend because a glimpse of winter is on its way back.

A sunny and warm start — then a reality check

But don’t think about that right now.

This morning, temperatures will linger at around 18 to 22 degrees Celsius across the country, and the sun will even grace us with its presence again.

However, in the afternoon, it’s well, a different story.

According to Weeplaza, Dutch winter will rear its ugly head once more, with temperatures dropping to around 9 degrees and showers developing in the south of the country.

And what will they bring with them? Potentially hail and thunder!

This weather will then linger throughout the evening and night, in some cases making its presence known with the occasional roll of thunder.

Moral of the story? Enjoy that sunshine while you can, folks!