Dutch Quirk #115: Sit on terraces year-round

By Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
HomeUltimate List of Dutch QuirksDutch Quirk #115: Sit on terraces year-round

Rain or shine, Dutchies are always present and up for terrasje pakken (grabbing a terrace), so what’s the deal with that? Allow us to unpack. 🔍

Many major cities around the world take pride in their terrace culture, even prior to a global pandemic that forced people outside over health concerns.

But we’re not here to talk about the world, pfft, not while the Dutch put their own spin on something so ordinary.

What is it?

Starting with the basic definition, a terrace is the outdoor space of a catering facility where visitors can enjoy sitting in the open air during good weather. Terraces can be part of bars, restaurants, or coffeeshops — falling anywhere and everywhere from sidewalks, canal sides, and even in the middle of a plaza at times.

picture-of-a-terrace-by-the-canal-water-in-Utrecht
If terrace by the water is your thing, then Utrecht is your destination! Image: fokkebok/Depositphotos

As for the “good weather” condition of the definition, for residents of the lowlands, no one really cares about that point — which turns any terrace into a prime year-round location. 🍻

Why do they do it?

Good weather? Who has time for that! 👀 Definitely not the Dutch, with their limited good weather days, and excess of rainy ones.

READ MORE | The Dutch mindset: 5 secrets to the Dutchies’ happiness

They live by “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” rules around these lands, and life just threw them generally crappy weather. How did they react? They’ve toughened up, gotten used to it, and collectively decided to hang out on a terrace for them 4 PM drinks no matter what. ☔

Why is it quirky?

It’s more impressive than quirky. That persistence is off the charts if you ask us. Dutchies hang out on terraces only a foot or so away from a surface of water, knowing they could end up soaking wet after a few too many biertjes and left to face Dutch wind blows. 🌬️

picture-of-people-sitting-on-a-terrace-in-winter-clothing
A waterproof winter jacket and a scarf? Acceptable attire for a Dutch terrace. Image: hansenn/Depositphotos

They have no problem wearing full winter attire (scarves, hats, and all) for the entire outing just so they could hang out on a terrace! Some even created a makeshift terrace of their own to enjoy year-round. To that, we tip our hats to say bravo and kudos. 🎩

Should you join in?

If you can handle the weather outside, absolutely join the Dutch on their terrace night out! On warm days, hanging out on a terrace is an ideal Dutch experience where you get to enjoy the weather and bike-full scenery.

I personally tried to do it during winter, but it was too soon for me to shed that Florida skin of mine, and I got sick the next day. 🤷‍♀️ So my recommendation is to ease into it, spend a couple of hours on a terrace with an indoor backup.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: hansenn/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk #119: Make all their foreign friends try drop
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X