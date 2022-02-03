Dutch Quirk #115: Sit on terraces year-round

Rain or shine, Dutchies are always present and up for terrasje pakken (grabbing a terrace), so what’s the deal with that? Allow us to unpack. 🔍

Many major cities around the world take pride in their terrace culture, even prior to a global pandemic that forced people outside over health concerns.

But we’re not here to talk about the world, pfft, not while the Dutch put their own spin on something so ordinary.

What is it?

Starting with the basic definition, a terrace is the outdoor space of a catering facility where visitors can enjoy sitting in the open air during good weather. Terraces can be part of bars, restaurants, or coffeeshops — falling anywhere and everywhere from sidewalks, canal sides, and even in the middle of a plaza at times.

If terrace by the water is your thing, then Utrecht is your destination! Image: fokkebok/Depositphotos

As for the “good weather” condition of the definition, for residents of the lowlands, no one really cares about that point — which turns any terrace into a prime year-round location. 🍻

Why do they do it?

Good weather? Who has time for that! 👀 Definitely not the Dutch, with their limited good weather days, and excess of rainy ones.

They live by “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” rules around these lands, and life just threw them generally crappy weather. How did they react? They’ve toughened up, gotten used to it, and collectively decided to hang out on a terrace for them 4 PM drinks no matter what. ☔

Why is it quirky?

It’s more impressive than quirky. That persistence is off the charts if you ask us. Dutchies hang out on terraces only a foot or so away from a surface of water, knowing they could end up soaking wet after a few too many biertjes and left to face Dutch wind blows. 🌬️

A waterproof winter jacket and a scarf? Acceptable attire for a Dutch terrace. Image: hansenn/Depositphotos

They have no problem wearing full winter attire (scarves, hats, and all) for the entire outing just so they could hang out on a terrace! Some even created a makeshift terrace of their own to enjoy year-round. To that, we tip our hats to say bravo and kudos. 🎩

Should you join in?

If you can handle the weather outside, absolutely join the Dutch on their terrace night out! On warm days, hanging out on a terrace is an ideal Dutch experience where you get to enjoy the weather and bike-full scenery.

I personally tried to do it during winter, but it was too soon for me to shed that Florida skin of mine, and I got sick the next day. 🤷‍♀️ So my recommendation is to ease into it, spend a couple of hours on a terrace with an indoor backup.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: hansenn/Depositphotos