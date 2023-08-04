Ding dong YEET! Video reveals Dutch delivery men kicking and throwing packages

A-yellow-DHL-courier-service-delivery-van-speeding-through-busy-streets-against-blurred-background
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/364928682/stock-photo-milano-italy-april-2018-yellow.html

Knocking them down and leaving them for dead — why are delivery drivers taking out their problems on poor, innocent packages?

A recent TikTok by Omroep Brabant has surfaced and left us gasping in horror while we clutch our delivery packages protectively.

That’s right — unearthed footage from people’s security cameras reveal sights such as a DHL delivery driver doing the unthinkable:

Nonchalantly sauntering up to a front door, impatiently buzzing the doorbell and, after the homeowner doesn’t answer within a millisecond, practically roundhouse kicking their package onto the doorstep.

Hey, what did that widdle package ever do to you? 😢

Slam-dunk and “hoop” for the best?

But the antics don’t end there. More footage sees yet another DHL delivery driver encountering a roadblock: a closed gate in front of the address. But fear not, our hero finds a speedy solution!

…Slam-dunking the package (with potentially fragile contents) like it’s a basketball over the gate and into a flower pot on the other side. Ouch. 😬

@omroepbrabant Problemen met (sommige) pakketbezorgers. 📦❌ #onsbrabant #post #postbezorger #bezorgen #pakket #pakketje #postnl #dhl #problemen #verzenden #bezorgdienst #tiktoklong #tiktoklang #langevideo #videolong #nieuws #voorjoupagina #voorjou #foryoupage #foryou #tiktoknl #tiktok ♬ origineel geluid – Omroep Brabant

Other delivery drivers apparently just leave piles of packages, unsigned, unaccounted for, and just begging to be stolen, directly outside of people’s homes.

Packages worth their weight in gold

The result? A businesswoman interviewed by Omroep Brabandt says that out of the 150 packages she sends per week, around five are always mysteriously misplaced along the way.

In May, she lost 10 packages that set her back €1,000, and garnered her scathing reviews from angry clients. Yikes. 🥴

While DHL are apparently addressing the issue (giving their employees a stern talking to), places like PostNL are apparently denying accountability.

So, why, why, why are delivery personnel doing this? Is it just because they want to feel powerful? 💪

READ MORE | Dutch delivery worker can’t hold it, does a wee by a front door (and was caught on camera)

Omroep Brabandt speculates that it could be due to intense, stressful deadlines. Many delivery services demand that their drivers drop off 30 packages every hour in order to earn enough money.

Hmm. Maybe that could explain both the antics and the stressed-out rage. Do they just need a vacation? And a raise? 🤔

How do you feel about entrusting delivery drivers with possessions after seeing this? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Rainbows forecast for Amsterdam Pride… because it’s going to rain (A LOT)
Next article
Amersfoort’s “pissing polar bear” statue has to stop peeing at night due to noise complaints
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

