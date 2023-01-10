Dutch delivery worker can’t hold it, does a wee by a front door (and was caught on camera)

no urinating in the street sign in Amsterdam canal view
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/527506562/stock-photo-pee-urinating-street-sign-amsterdam.html

If you’ve ever been frustrated by a package-delivery experience, you may want to think again. As The Best Social Media reports, it could always be worse.

After a DHL delivery worker seemed to be taking the piss (quite literally), Rick van Soest took to Twitter to share his frustration.

No fit? No problem.

Let’s set the scene: you ordered a sweater online, and it’s the day of arrival. You’re excited, but you won’t be home between 8 AM and 5 PM. So, you decide to trust the delivery driver to leave your parcel with a neighbour. 📦

What could possibly go wrong? Many things, as it turns out.

Upon arrival at Rick’s house, the delivery driver in charge of his parcel found it was too big to fit through the thin slot of the brievenbus (mailbox). 

Easy solution: the delivery worker unpacks the sweater and tries to push it through the mail slot.📮

The driver struggled to fit it completely through, and so the sweater partially blocked the door, which meant that Rick was unable to open it when he came home. 

But things get even worse. 😳

When nature calls, you have to answer

After this bad first impression, the DHL worker decided that he couldn’t just leave it at that. And so, he decided to take a wee right outside Rick’s front door. 💦

Add a video doorbell to it, and well, there’s our headline. 📸 

DHL’s reaction? Just like most of us reading this, they were “speechless.”

Translation of the screenshot: “I watched the video, and I have to say I’m quite speechless. 😅“

Reactions differed

According to some Twitter users, van Soest should be grateful that he even got his package in the first place. “I’m already missing two [packages],” said one user. 

While some responses shared Rick’s frustration, others pointed fingers at mail delivery companies. 

One understanding Twitter user wrote: “Give him a break, they already don’t get time to go pee.” 

What do you think about this delivery driver’s endeavour? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
