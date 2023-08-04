Rainbows forecast for Amsterdam Pride… because it’s going to rain (A LOT)

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
People-carrying-pride-flag-at-Amsterdam-pride-parade-in-rainy-weather
Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/386991266/stock-photo-participants-of-the-annual-prague.html

The cold rainy Dutch weather has no plans to stop this weekend, meaning that Amsterdam Pride might take place underwater.

Unfortunately, the wettest week of the Dutch summer is wrapping up with a bang as the summer showers are expected to reach an all-time high this weekend, reports NU.nl.

Apart from a little tease of sunshine on Saturday morning in the northeast, most of the country is forecasted to enjoy grey and rainy weather — All. Day. Long.

Amsterdam Pride under the rain

Those that planned their colourful and fun Pride outfits to show off at Saturday’s Canal Parade might have to do some reshuffling.

Sadly, the miserable weather is set to be near-continuous, meaning that your colourful outfit might have to be covered up by a bleak raincoat.

READ MORE | Amsterdam Pride 2023: everything you need to know

Not ready to hide your wardrobe choices from the world and want to embrace your inner Dutch (“you aren’t made of sugar”)?

Go you! Just be careful not to catch a cold. Temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius in the west and 19 in the east — brrr 🥶.

What about Sunday in Amsterdam?

So… not one day of Amsterdam Pride will be exempt from stormy Dutch weather.

The rain is expected to continue on Sunday, with a side of thunderstorms… At least Pride should bring us some colours that aren’t grey.

Although there might be moments when the rain will stop on Sunday, no sun is expected to make an appearance. Temperatures will still be cool, reaching a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

The cherry on top? There will be a strong wind coming from the northwest all day, making it feel extra cold. Do you have a Pride sweater prepared? 🙃

A little bit of good news is much needed with this week’s weather. Thankfully, we’ve got some!

After the weekend, temperatures are finally expected to climb back up a bit, so not all hope is lost, folks!

Have you been to Amsterdam Pride before? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

