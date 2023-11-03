This TikTok craze has everyone craving this BIZARRE Dutch sweet treat

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
photo-of-crompouce-Netherlands-TikTok-trend
Image: DutchReview

TikTok is at it again. Now, the platform is making something called a crompouce all the rage. What’s a crompouce? It’s basically as if a croissant and a tompouce had a baby.

Picture this: a buttery, crispy croissant, sliced open and filled with cream, covered with a creamy, sweet tompouce icing. Sweet and squishy meets flaky, and the result is sheer deliciousness.

This Dutch delight was first born in 2020 after Bakker van Mannen introduced the exciting new hybrid pastry — however, it has seen an extreme revival over the past few weeks thanks to good ol’ TikTok.

READ MORE | Rows of TikTok tourists take over Amsterdam’s city centre

In fact, one particular baker tells De Telegraaf that he sells more than 400 crompouces a day! TikTok is truly very powerful.

Why all the fuss?

So, what’s the deal with the crompouce suddenly taking over TikTok and becoming the new pastry superstar?

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #40: Never agree on how to eat tompouce

Well, first off, it’s a pastry mashup that’s got us all wondering why it took this long to happen. The sweet creaminess of the tompouce blends flawlessly with the flaky, buttery layers of the croissant.

@dutchreview The perfect marriage doesn’t exi- #dutchreview #crompouce #netherlands #nederland #holland #dutchfood #dutchsnacks ♬ original sound – Mando Salazar

Can we trace this hype back to one particular TikTok? Not exactly. All we know is that someone picked up the treat, and the whole internet started running with it. 

Dutch ingenuity: crompouces galore

But here’s the real magic — the crompouce’s newfound fame has ignited a wave of culinary creativity, reports RTL Nieuws

People all over the Netherlands are coming up with their own quirky crompouce variations.

@heisfrietuurke Kom jij hem proberen de frikan-pouce? #frikandel #heisfrietuurke #tompouce #frikanpouce #crompouce ♬ Frikan Del Sol – Terrieke

Frikanpouce (yes, you read that correctly). Panpouce (pancake tompouce). Even the seasonal olipouce (oliebol tompouce).

These inventions make it clear that Dutch creativity and their love for playing with the traditional tompouce (in the hopes of igniting a similar fad) knows no bounds.

Have you tried a crompouce or any of its variations? Tell us about it in the comments!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

