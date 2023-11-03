This TikTok craze has everyone craving this BIZARRE Dutch sweet treat

TikTok is at it again. Now, the platform is making something called a crompouce all the rage. What’s a crompouce? It’s basically as if a croissant and a tompouce had a baby.

Picture this: a buttery, crispy croissant, sliced open and filled with cream, covered with a creamy, sweet tompouce icing. Sweet and squishy meets flaky, and the result is sheer deliciousness.

Kids forced me to make the TikTok-famous #Crompouce



Can recommend… pic.twitter.com/puXDD9gnPq — Roy van Rijn (@royvanrijn) October 28, 2023

This Dutch delight was first born in 2020 after Bakker van Mannen introduced the exciting new hybrid pastry — however, it has seen an extreme revival over the past few weeks thanks to good ol’ TikTok.

In fact, one particular baker tells De Telegraaf that he sells more than 400 crompouces a day! TikTok is truly very powerful.

Why all the fuss?

So, what’s the deal with the crompouce suddenly taking over TikTok and becoming the new pastry superstar?

Well, first off, it’s a pastry mashup that’s got us all wondering why it took this long to happen. The sweet creaminess of the tompouce blends flawlessly with the flaky, buttery layers of the croissant.

Can we trace this hype back to one particular TikTok? Not exactly. All we know is that someone picked up the treat, and the whole internet started running with it.

Dutch ingenuity: crompouces galore

But here’s the real magic — the crompouce’s newfound fame has ignited a wave of culinary creativity, reports RTL Nieuws.

People all over the Netherlands are coming up with their own quirky crompouce variations.

Frikanpouce (yes, you read that correctly). Panpouce (pancake tompouce). Even the seasonal olipouce (oliebol tompouce).

These inventions make it clear that Dutch creativity and their love for playing with the traditional tompouce (in the hopes of igniting a similar fad) knows no bounds.

Have you tried a crompouce or any of its variations? Tell us about it in the comments!