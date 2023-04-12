Rows of TikTok tourists take over Amsterdam’s city centre

Fries, bubble tea, and cookies — a combination that not only makes for a perfect lunch break, but also appeals to millions of people on social media.

The power of TikTok is both a blessing and a curse — and the business owners on Amsterdam’s Negen Straatjes (Nine Little Streets) are proof of it.

While some stores serve thousands of customers daily, others are struggling with nuisances caused by them: blocked sidewalks, overflowing rubbish bins, and food in their stores.

The reason behind the huge lines of visitors? TikTok, where creators have been sharing Amsterdam’s food hotspots. And of course, everyone wants a piece of the pie.

Queuing for fries

The short videos get millions of views, and the demand for Fabel Friet which, according to TikTok creators, has “the best fries in Amsterdam”, is growing out of control.

The queue to the store, which opened in the Runstraat in 2020, can get so long that it crosses the Keizersgracht. While waiting in the queue, customers pass their orders to Fabel Friet using a QR code.

READ MORE | This expat’s TikToks about weird Dutch habits went viral (because they’re relatable AF!)

“We also permanently have two security guards, who ensure that the flow of the line is smooth and that people don’t eat on our neighbours’ doorsteps,” explains owner Floris Fleizer.

“We empty the municipal waste bins a few times a day”.

While proud of the business’s success, he understands that his store’s popularity can burden fellow business owners and local residents.

“But what else can we do? I can’t really ask customers to stay away.”

A nuisance to other businesses

“Of course, I’m not happy about this,” the owner of a local clothing boutique tells Het Parool. She is frustrated about the daily lines that run hundreds of metres past her shop window.

These days, “I’m more concerned with keeping fries out of the store than selling clothes,” she says.

For many small business owners like herself, the so-called “TikTok line” cannot end soon enough.

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

“We can talk and complain endlessly, and meanwhile, the city is deteriorating. Soon, all the small shops here will disappear, and the Negen Straatjes will become a kind of Red Light District.”

Cookies, bubble tea and a whole lot of rubbish

Also benefiting from the TikTok hype are Koekmakerij Van Stapele and Chun Café.

At Van Stapele, in the alley between Spui and Singel, people start lining up before the cookie store even opens. “It’s insane,” says the employee of a nearby coffeeshop.

Customers of Chun Café on the Berenstraat, which sells bubble tea and sandwiches, have to be handled by a crowd manager while they queue on two sides of the street.

So, what to do? The area manager of the Negen Straatjes, Lony Scharenborg, is not entirely sure.

“It is nice that people like to come here, but I also see the potential that the area could succumb to its success. These queues for eateries are not good for other entrepreneurs, and residents suffer from litter in the streets.”

What do you think about the TikTok crowds in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments.