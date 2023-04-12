Rows of TikTok tourists take over Amsterdam’s city centre

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Photo of a busy street in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Image: Dimitri Houtteman/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/amsterdam-nederland-menigte-volk-3736145/

Fries, bubble tea, and cookies — a combination that not only makes for a perfect lunch break, but also appeals to millions of people on social media.

The power of TikTok is both a blessing and a curse — and the business owners on Amsterdam’s Negen Straatjes (Nine Little Streets) are proof of it.

While some stores serve thousands of customers daily, others are struggling with nuisances caused by them: blocked sidewalks, overflowing rubbish bins, and food in their stores.

The reason behind the huge lines of visitors? TikTok, where creators have been sharing Amsterdam’s food hotspots. And of course, everyone wants a piece of the pie.

Queuing for fries

The short videos get millions of views, and the demand for Fabel Friet which, according to TikTok creators, has “the best fries in Amsterdam”, is growing out of control.

The queue to the store, which opened in the Runstraat in 2020, can get so long that it crosses the Keizersgracht. While waiting in the queue, customers pass their orders to Fabel Friet using a QR code.

READ MORE | This expat’s TikToks about weird Dutch habits went viral (because they’re relatable AF!)

“We also permanently have two security guards, who ensure that the flow of the line is smooth and that people don’t eat on our neighbours’ doorsteps,” explains owner Floris Fleizer.

“We empty the municipal waste bins a few times a day”.

@alifewithsarah Theyre good tbf 🍟 #amsterdam #frites #food ♬ Hey, Mickey! – Baby Tate

While proud of the business’s success, he understands that his store’s popularity can burden fellow business owners and local residents.

“But what else can we do? I can’t really ask customers to stay away.”

A nuisance to other businesses

“Of course, I’m not happy about this,” the owner of a local clothing boutique tells Het Parool. She is frustrated about the daily lines that run hundreds of metres past her shop window.

These days, “I’m more concerned with keeping fries out of the store than selling clothes,” she says.

For many small business owners like herself, the so-called “TikTok line” cannot end soon enough.

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

“We can talk and complain endlessly, and meanwhile, the city is deteriorating. Soon, all the small shops here will disappear, and the Negen Straatjes will become a kind of Red Light District.”

Cookies, bubble tea and a whole lot of rubbish

Also benefiting from the TikTok hype are Koekmakerij Van Stapele and Chun Café.

At Van Stapele, in the alley between Spui and Singel, people start lining up before the cookie store even opens. “It’s insane,” says the employee of a nearby coffeeshop.

Customers of Chun Café on the Berenstraat, which sells bubble tea and sandwiches, have to be handled by a crowd manager while they queue on two sides of the street.

@redchenko_marie 📍Chun Café Literally it’s worth every second of waiting, super good and tasty, 1000% recommend to visit if you are in Amsterdam #travel #thingstodo #bucketlist #mustvisit #bucketlisttravel #amsterdam #amsterdamcity #amsterdamguide #amsterdamfood #netherlands #netherlands🇳🇱 #amsterdamtips #amsterdamfoodguide #amsterdamfoodspot #chun #chuncafeamsterdam #chuncafe #sandwhich #ribeyesandwich #traveltiktok #travellife #visitamsterdam #visitnetherlands ♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

So, what to do? The area manager of the Negen Straatjes, Lony Scharenborg, is not entirely sure.

“It is nice that people like to come here, but I also see the potential that the area could succumb to its success. These queues for eateries are not good for other entrepreneurs, and residents suffer from litter in the streets.”

What do you think about the TikTok crowds in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments.

Feature Image:Pixabay
Previous article
Reducing your energy bill in 2023: why you need a contract coach
Next article
This time for sure: spring weather coming to NL after this weekend
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

The first ever wombat born in the Netherlands this week

Peek-a-boo, we see you! The first wombat Joey (baby) popped out of the pouch to say hallo, and we all...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Emily Burger - 2
Ah, Maastricht. The metropolitan of Limburg. You’ll find plenty there! This beautiful city is the ultimate marriage of classic Dutchness and that southern European...

The first ever wombat born in the Netherlands this week

Simone Jacobs - 0
Peek-a-boo, we see you! The first wombat Joey (baby) popped out of the pouch to say hallo, and we all know it’s special.  An Australian...

Here’s everything you need to know for King’s Day 2023 in Amsterdam

Francesca Burbano - 0
With the end of April approaching, that could mean only one thing: King’s Day 2023 is among us.  On April 27, Amsterdam will turn orange...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.