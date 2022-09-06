Another one: today, regional buses and trains begin strikes across the NL

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Nope, we’re not done with upsetting transport news yet. Today, regional trains and buses in Flevoland, South Holland and Zeeland will join the infamous FNV union strike.

But it doesn’t stop there: the rest of the work week will see strikes in the other regions, so plan your commute carefully. 🚌

The regional trains and buses are striking alongside the national rail service NS, writes RTL Nieuws, aiming for more staff capacity (to lessen the workload) and higher wages. 💪🏽

This is just the warm-up

But this week’s regional strikes are just the warm-up for what’s to come. September 16 is the big day as a nationwide strike is planned for the regional buses and trains.

If the strikers go through with this, there will be no regional buses or trains anywhere in the Netherlands on that day. Ouch.

The regional disruptions come on top of the extension of the NS strike, which was announced only yesterday.

With all these issues, it seems, once again, like we’ll have to request some extra work-from-home days from the boss. Oh, and we probably can’t make it to dinner with the in-laws either… 🤷🏽‍♀️

Other public transport up in the air

Trams and buses within cities like The Hague and Rotterdam are, for the time being, not supposed to join the regional strike. However, if the past few weeks have taught us anything, it is that anything can happen in the world of strikes.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Some local bus and tram drivers are covered by the same labour agreement as the regional strikers, so hopefully, your local transport won’t experience any disruptions.

BREAKING: It's official, the NS will have a second round of train strikes
Progress takes a pit-stop as women face harassment at the Dutch Grand Prix
