Progress takes a pit-stop as women face harassment at the Dutch Grand Prix

This past weekend was a major one for fans of Formula 1 Racing; the Dutch Grand Prix took off at lightning speed, with thousands of fans travelling to Zandvoort to watch the spectacle.

Yet, the weekend was a disappointing one for any female fans in attendance, as they faced unacceptable harassment at the hands of their male counterparts.

Multiple cases of harassment

Over twenty women present at the event reported incidents of undesirable behaviour at the race, the NOS reports. This included women being yelled at by passing men, as well as incidents of groping.

The reports are about taking unwanted photos and videos, being called after and being touched on the buttocks, breasts and abdomen, according to fan club founder Svenja Tillemans. 25 women have reported to her since Friday. — Imi 🌏🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@F1Imi) September 6, 2022

Read More | Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour

The race track, which was positioned along the coast of Zandvoort, was mere feet away from the beachfront, where hundreds of people had chosen to spend the weekend swimming and sunbathing in the heat.

No doubt beach visitors, stuck by accident amongst the large crowds exiting the stadium and heading into the city and nearby train station, also received unwanted attention.

Watch out! Female fans were racing to report misconduct at the F1 races. Image: Unsplash

Delayed trains didn’t help

Female fans, unfortunately, couldn’t make a quick escape from the stadium. While the NS had coordinated to have trains departing every five minutes, bringing fans from Haarlem and Amsterdam to Zandvoort and back, there were many delays in the evening.

Read More | BREAKING: It’s official, the NS will have a second round of train strikes

On Saturday evening, a bus ran into a railway viaduct, causing delays and cancellations along the line. This left fans stranded, as 16% of the trains scheduled for the day were delayed or didn’t run at all.

And this isn’t the first time

However, this isn’t the only incident that female fans of F1 have faced unwarranted harassment at events. During the Austrian Grand Prix in July 2022, many fans had the same issues when it came to sexist and misogynistic comments, reported Het Parool.

Read More | How men can step up against sexual misconduct in the Netherlands

Fans at the time spoke out against F1, saying that something should happen to prevent incidents like this in the future.

Some fans even created a group chat to provide each other support after the race but believed that it should be the responsibility of the organisation to provide help and support to victims.

At the time, F1 made fans aware that they knew of the incidents. However, they have yet to make any statement after the Dutch Grand Prix.

Even Lewis Hamilton, competing for Mercedes, was outraged at the misogyny women faced at the Austrian Grand Prix this past July. Speaking in a comment on his Instagram, Hamilton was ‘disgusted’ and ‘disappointed’ at the behaviour exhibited by fans.

Let’s hope the F1 stars are equally disgusted this time round.

What do you think about this behaviour? Leave a comment below, and if you were present in Zandvoort during the Grand Prix, tell us what you experienced!