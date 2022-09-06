Progress takes a pit-stop as women face harassment at the Dutch Grand Prix

NewsCrimeSports
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Photo-of-Zandvoort-racing-track
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/329569748/stock-photo-netherlands-zandvoort-2019-december-renovation.html [EDITORIAL]

This past weekend was a major one for fans of Formula 1 Racing; the Dutch Grand Prix took off at lightning speed, with thousands of fans travelling to Zandvoort to watch the spectacle. 

Yet, the weekend was a disappointing one for any female fans in attendance, as they faced unacceptable harassment at the hands of their male counterparts. 

Multiple cases of harassment

Over twenty women present at the event reported incidents of undesirable behaviour at the race, the NOS reports. This included women being yelled at by passing men, as well as incidents of groping. 

Read More | Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour

The race track, which was positioned along the coast of Zandvoort, was mere feet away from the beachfront, where hundreds of people had chosen to spend the weekend swimming and sunbathing in the heat

No doubt beach visitors, stuck by accident amongst the large crowds exiting the stadium and heading into the city and nearby train station, also received unwanted attention. 

Watch out! Female fans were racing to report misconduct at the F1 races. Image: Unsplash

Delayed trains didn’t help 

Female fans, unfortunately, couldn’t make a quick escape from the stadium. While the NS had coordinated to have trains departing every five minutes, bringing fans from Haarlem and Amsterdam to Zandvoort and back, there were many delays in the evening. 

Read More | BREAKING: It’s official, the NS will have a second round of train strikes

On Saturday evening, a bus ran into a railway viaduct, causing delays and cancellations along the line. This left fans stranded, as 16% of the trains scheduled for the day were delayed or didn’t run at all. 

And this isn’t the first time 

However, this isn’t the only incident that female fans of F1 have faced unwarranted harassment at events. During the Austrian Grand Prix in July 2022, many fans had the same issues when it came to sexist and misogynistic comments, reported Het Parool

Read More | How men can step up against sexual misconduct in the Netherlands

Fans at the time spoke out against F1, saying that something should happen to prevent incidents like this in the future. 

Some fans even created a group chat to provide each other support after the race but believed that it should be the responsibility of the organisation to provide help and support to victims. 

At the time, F1 made fans aware that they knew of the incidents. However, they have yet to make any statement after the Dutch Grand Prix.

Even Lewis Hamilton, competing for Mercedes, was outraged at the misogyny women faced at the Austrian Grand Prix this past July. Speaking in a comment on his Instagram, Hamilton was ‘disgusted’ and ‘disappointed’ at the behaviour exhibited by fans. 

Let’s hope the F1 stars are equally disgusted this time round. 

What do you think about this behaviour? Leave a comment below, and if you were present in Zandvoort during the Grand Prix, tell us what you experienced!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleAnother one: today, regional buses and trains begin strikes across the NL
Next articleAbandon ship: Amsterdam’s oldest houseboat set to be removed
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

​​Breaking records: the Netherlands had highest inflation ever in August

Good afternoon everyone! We’ve got some less-than-good news. Inflation in the Netherlands has never been so high; in August, it...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

​​Breaking records: the Netherlands had highest inflation ever in August

Mihály Droppa - 0
Good afternoon everyone! We’ve got some less-than-good news. Inflation in the Netherlands has never been so high; in August, it was 12%. Many people...

Abandon ship: Amsterdam’s oldest houseboat set to be removed

Liana Pereira - 0
Despite dogged determination to escape death in the scrapyard, Amsterdam’s oldest houseboat, The Dogger, is set to be removed from the canal. ⛵️ The houseboat...

Another one: today, regional buses and trains begin strikes across the NL

Juni Moltubak - 0
Nope, we're not done with upsetting transport news yet. Today, regional trains and buses in Flevoland, South Holland and Zeeland will join the infamous...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X