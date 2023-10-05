Amsterdam makes a splash: topless swimming now allowed in pools

As of yesterday, October 4, women can now swim topless in Amsterdam’s pools. This plan has been in the works since May of this year when Berlin got rid of the obligation to wear a bikini top in the pool.

That’s right, no more strategically shifting your bikini to try and tan without tan lines — just take the whole top off! 👙

Washing away an outdated law

Up until now, the legalities of swimming in pools without a top were in rather muddy water. Understandably, councillor Ilana Rooderkerk wanted to make sense of the situation.

So, she gave a speech in May that shared the sentiment of many other women and said, “Free the nipple!” (Literally, that’s how she ended her speech in May, according to Het Parool.)

Councillor Rooderkerk worked alongside sports councillor Sofyan Mbarki, who also wasn’t very sure of the rules at the time. After some months and a few phone calls, it’s now official: let the nipple be free, ladies, and enjoy a topless dip!

A trip back in time

Despite how old-fashioned this news feels, it was actually very normal for women to swim and tan topless in the 80s.

Then, we became a bit more prudish over time, and now we’ve gone full circle back to the 80s.

Lately, though, there’s been much more discussion among Europeans about women’s rights to kick back topless by a swimming pool. It’s not a very heavy discussion at all — just, you know, about the inescapable sexualisation of the female body. Light stuff. 🙃

Either way, the nipple has been freed. Hoera!

