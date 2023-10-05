🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Amsterdam makes a splash: topless swimming now allowed in pools

NewsPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-a-woman-in-a-yellow-bikini-floating-on-a-pool-on-a-sunny-day
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/bikini-top-in-a-pool.html?filter=all&qview=37405701

As of yesterday, October 4, women can now swim topless in Amsterdam’s pools. This plan has been in the works since May of this year when Berlin got rid of the obligation to wear a bikini top in the pool.

That’s right, no more strategically shifting your bikini to try and tan without tan lines — just take the whole top off! 👙

Washing away an outdated law

Up until now, the legalities of swimming in pools without a top were in rather muddy water. Understandably, councillor Ilana Rooderkerk wanted to make sense of the situation.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches 

So, she gave a speech in May that shared the sentiment of many other women and said, “Free the nipple!” (Literally, that’s how she ended her speech in May, according to Het Parool.)

@pilgrimagegirl There’s nothing better then a dip in the lake to start the day ✨ It’s a hot and sunny weekend here in the NL 🥵 ☀️ have a good one and stay hydrated! 🫶 • • • #thenetherlands #summer #cottagecore #slowliving #gentlelife #dayinthelife #wildswimming #pinterest #pinterestaesthetic #vlog #romanticizeyourlife #cottagetok #naturetok ♬ original sound – Kalia 🎤❤

Councillor Rooderkerk worked alongside sports councillor Sofyan Mbarki, who also wasn’t very sure of the rules at the time. After some months and a few phone calls, it’s now official: let the nipple be free, ladies, and enjoy a topless dip!

A trip back in time

Despite how old-fashioned this news feels, it was actually very normal for women to swim and tan topless in the 80s.

Then, we became a bit more prudish over time, and now we’ve gone full circle back to the 80s.

READ MORE | Cheese, tulips, and… inequality? Dutch gender pay gap widens 

Lately, though, there’s been much more discussion among Europeans about women’s rights to kick back topless by a swimming pool. It’s not a very heavy discussion at all — just, you know, about the inescapable sexualisation of the female body. Light stuff. 🙃

Either way, the nipple has been freed. Hoera!

How do you feel about this new policy? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Snackbars in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Next article
These dogs could soon be banned in the Netherlands
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

These dogs could soon be banned in the Netherlands

Although most of us are partial to some friendly woofers, Outgoing Minister Adema is sick of vicious canines and wants...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

The cost of living in Amsterdam: all you need to know

Brin Andrews - 5
With numerous global companies, high quality of life, plenty of cultural capital, and a strong international community, it’s no wonder upwards of 800,000 residents...

7 most in-demand MBAs Dutch companies are looking for

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Do you want to advance your career at record speed? Or completely change directions? Either way, an MBA degree is the way to do...

24 fascinating things to do in Eindhoven in 2023

Gaelle Salem - 0
From ancient treasures to modern charms, Eindhoven is not only the design capital of the Netherlands — but it’s packed with exciting things to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.