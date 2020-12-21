As of midnight on Sunday, Eurostar trains are no longer running to and from London, as Belgium has closed its borders to the UK, reports NU. Ferry services between the UK and the Netherlands have also been halted.

The Dutch government does not yet know when train services to the UK will resume, as the Belgian government has not yet clarified how long the borders will be closed.

According to Dutch Railways, affected travellers with previously booked trips will be able to request a refund.

Ferry docking ban

Ferries carrying passengers are also no longer permitted to dock in Dutch ports. The Dutch government imposed this measure on December 20 with immediate effect. The ban will remain in place until at least January 1.

The docking ban means that ferries with passengers will no longer be able to depart the UK for the Netherlands. Dutch nationals who are now unable to return to the Netherlands are advised by the government to “arrange accommodation in the UK and await further developments.”

Freight transport not affected

Freight transport is not affected by this ban and may still be shipped between countries. Lorries and lorry drivers may also continue to cross borders by ferry using the Green Lines.

