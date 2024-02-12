Travelling to or from Amsterdam by train this week? Prepare for trouble

Why, oh whyyy? 😫

NewsTraffic
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
train in amsterdam centraal bringing people to work near Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/train-maintenance.html?filter=all

Dutch Railway operator NS is sticking to its New Year’s resolution of making things hard for its passengers. This week, travellers between Utrecht and Amsterdam will face the most difficulties.

Those who frequent the Amsterdam-Haarlem-The Hague line may also have to deal with some major annoyances. The reason? Work on the rails.

From February 14 to 26

The NS thought the beginning of the long-awaited Voorjaarsvakantie (Dutch spring break) was the perfect time to start working on some of the country’s busiest train tracks.

So, from Wednesday, February 14, to Monday, February 26, ProRail will be busy with werkzaamheden (construction works) on tracks two to eight at Amsterdam Central Station.

As a result, timetables for trains between Amsterdam and Utrecht have been adjusted, while trains on the Amsterdam–Haarlem–The Hague line will have to be shorter (and, in turn, accommodate fewer passengers).

As the NS writes, this has various consequences on train travel:

  • Fewer trains can run than travellers are used to,
  • Trains can also be a lot busier,
  • Trains may depart from other tracks,
  • Travel times will be longer,
  • Travellers may have to add extra transfers to their travel.

Long story short: It is recommended that you travel outside rush hours or use the detour routes whenever possible.

Oh, and don’t forget to check 9292 for the latest travel updates.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
‘Animal exploitation’? Dutch PETA urges amusement park to remove plastic animals from carousels
Next article
Dutch Quirk #85: Put all their national pride into HEMA
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

‘Animal exploitation’? Dutch PETA urges amusement park to remove plastic animals from carousels

The Dutch amusement park industry was left speechless when PETA Nederland, the well-known animal rights organisation, urged De Efteling to...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #85: Put all their national pride into HEMA

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 2
Ah, yes, The Netherlands! The land of cheese and bicycles...and HEMA? Indeed, this Dutch chain store is an integral part of the Netherlands. We...

‘Animal exploitation’? Dutch PETA urges amusement park to remove plastic animals from carousels

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Dutch amusement park industry was left speechless when PETA Nederland, the well-known animal rights organisation, urged De Efteling to remove horses and other...

6 trendy places to eat in Amsterdam in 2024

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 - 3
There are so many places to eat in Amsterdam that it's enough to make you feel paralysed by choice. But geen probleem, we've narrowed...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.