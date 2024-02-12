Dutch Railway operator NS is sticking to its New Year’s resolution of making things hard for its passengers. This week, travellers between Utrecht and Amsterdam will face the most difficulties.

Those who frequent the Amsterdam-Haarlem-The Hague line may also have to deal with some major annoyances. The reason? Work on the rails.

From February 14 to 26

The NS thought the beginning of the long-awaited Voorjaarsvakantie (Dutch spring break) was the perfect time to start working on some of the country’s busiest train tracks.

So, from Wednesday, February 14, to Monday, February 26, ProRail will be busy with werkzaamheden (construction works) on tracks two to eight at Amsterdam Central Station.

As a result, timetables for trains between Amsterdam and Utrecht have been adjusted, while trains on the Amsterdam–Haarlem–The Hague line will have to be shorter (and, in turn, accommodate fewer passengers).

As the NS writes, this has various consequences on train travel:

Fewer trains can run than travellers are used to,

Trains can also be a lot busier,

Trains may depart from other tracks,

Travel times will be longer,

Travellers may have to add extra transfers to their travel.

Long story short: It is recommended that you travel outside rush hours or use the detour routes whenever possible.

Oh, and don’t forget to check 9292 for the latest travel updates.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮