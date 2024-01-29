It turns out that “new year, new me” does not apply to the Dutch national rail service, NS. Instead, they’re now coming to us with a warning. Uh-oh.

Yup, the NS has asked train passengers in the Netherlands to prepare for another bad year marked by delays, cancellations, and disruptions.

1 in 10 journeys delayed

If you’re a frequent traveller, you won’t be surprised when I tell you that in 2023, one in ten NS train journeys did not reach their destination at the prescribed ETA.

Needless to say, NS and ProRail did not meet their joint goals for the year. 😬

Why? The companies name a variety of reasons, including work on the rails, renovations of the Schiphol tunnel, sinking tracks in Zeeland, storms, crowds, staff shortages, and speed limits on the high-speed line.

With large power outages, winter weather, and cracked tracks causing problems on the rails in January, it looks like 2024 is going a very similar route. 🚏

It gets worse before it gets better

As an NS spokesperson tells NU.nl, there is a lot of work planned on NS tracks and trains this year — and helaas, it cannot always be done in a way that suits travellers.

Rail work will predominantly take place during the week and during the daytime this year rather than at night and on weekends.

Train maintenance will also take longer than the NS would like due to the fact that there are too few contractors and mechanics.

While the NS is working on resolving its staff shortages, NS and ProRail are aiming for a punctuality of 93.7% in 2024. For reference, it is now at 88.9%.

Dutch rail system works well compared to other countries

Although we all like to complain about the NS, the Netherlands is actually doing very well internationally.

In fact, there are only a few countries with a better functioning rail system than us, including Japan and Switzerland.

How did you experience the NS in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments!