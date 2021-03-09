From tonight at 12 AM, the ban on flights and ferries coming in from the UK to the Netherlands will be lifted by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last night, the ministry announced the ban would be lifted at midnight on Tuesday, March 9. The reasoning for lifting the ban was that the British variant of coronavirus has already spread widely in the Netherlands, meaning that there are no further benefits from maintaining the ban.

This was announced separately from last night’s press conference with Mark Rutte and Hugo de Jonge.

Negative tests

Travellers coming from the UK will have to provide a negative coronavirus test to be admitted into the country. They will also still have to quarantine for ten days, according to NU.nl.

The ban was originally brought in on January 23 to reduce the spread of the British variant — a highly contagious form of coronavirus.

Other travel bans still apply

Currently, flights from South Africa and some South American countries are still banned. This is due to the severity and contagious nature of the variants found in these countries.

The Dutch government still advises people in the Netherlands not to travel until April 15. There are expectations if you must travel for work or in unavoidable circumstances.

Ad

Has this affected your travel plans? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Riccardo Bresciani/Pexels