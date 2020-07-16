Initially, when the Dutch border was reopened to UK and EU nationals on July 1, people from Sweden and the UK were strongly advised to go into isolation.

The self-isolation advice was dropped after the UK changed its policy towards the Netherlands, allowing the Dutch to go visit the UK without having to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

The Dutch government continues to change its travel advice as the situation of the coronavirus continues to develop throughout Europe. For example, the status of Bulgaria was changed to orange on Thursday (essential travel only) after a spike of cases in the region.

The advice of self-isolation upon arrival in the Netherlands still applies to Romania, two Portuguese regions and two Spanish regions. However, the advice is not legally binding. Travellers from these countries will need to respect social distancing measures currently in place in the Netherlands.

Sweden has a code orange alongside the Republic of Ireland, which still requires visitors from the Netherlands to self-isolate for 14 days.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels

